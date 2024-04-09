ROAD TEST
REVIEW: LS model of Isuzu MU-X range is a better value proposition
The base specification SUV has luxury features without going over the top with expensive gadgets
09 April 2024 - 09:04
After we criticised the range-topping Onyx version of Isuzu’s MU-X for being pricey, the more affordable LS version of the SUV strikes a better value-for-money balance. It has all the convenience and luxury features you need without going over the top with fancy gadgets.
The 3.0 LS 4x4 priced at R902,700 offers significant savings over the mid-level 3.0 LSE 4x4 (R946,300) and 3.0 Onyx 4x4 (R970,300)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.