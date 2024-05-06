Companies / Property

WATCH: Redefine Properties lifts distributable income by 6.1%

Business Day TV discusses Redfine’s interim results with CFO Ntobeko Nyawo

06 May 2024 - 20:10
Alice Lane, a Redefine Properties office building in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine is pleased with its interim performance, saying it managed to deliver a solid showing on its operational front despite dealing with a challenging environment. The landlord reported a 6.1% increase in distributable income and a 0.2% dip in its dividend. Business Day TV discussed the results with CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.

