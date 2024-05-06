Alice Lane, a Redefine Properties office building in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine is pleased with its interim performance, saying it managed to deliver a solid showing on its operational front despite dealing with a challenging environment. The landlord reported a 6.1% increase in distributable income and a 0.2% dip in its dividend. Business Day TV discussed the results with CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Redefine Properties lifts distributable income by 6.1%
Business Day TV discusses Redfine’s interim results with CFO Ntobeko Nyawo
Redefine is pleased with its interim performance, saying it managed to deliver a solid showing on its operational front despite dealing with a challenging environment. The landlord reported a 6.1% increase in distributable income and a 0.2% dip in its dividend. Business Day TV discussed the results with CFO Ntobeko Nyawo.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.