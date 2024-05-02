MOVERS & SHAKERS
Ryan Searle joins Ford SA as new sales director
He has three decades of experience in local and global retail sales, marketing, dealer development and management
02 May 2024 - 16:01
Ford SA has appointed Ryan Searle as its new sales director to bolster the group’s upward sales trajectory.
The St Andrews College alumnus has three decades of experience in local and international retail sales, marketing, dealer development and management...
