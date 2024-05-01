Life / Motoring

Fans mark 30 years since death of Ayrton Senna at Imola

The three-times F1 champion was killed in a crash in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix

02 May 2024 - 08:50
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People visit the monument dedicated to Ayrton Senna during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EMMANUELE CIANCAGLINI.
People visit the monument dedicated to Ayrton Senna during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EMMANUELE CIANCAGLINI.

Motor racing fans and politicians gathered at Italy’s Imola circuit on Wednesday to pay tribute to triple world champion Ayrton Senna, who was killed in a high-speed crash 30 years ago during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fans carrying the Brazilian flag walked along the track before a minute’s silence was held at 2.17pm at the Tamburello corner to mark the time of the crash, which cost the charismatic Brazilian his life aged just 34.

“Senna was a very important person for all Brazilians, a very humble person, very dedicated with great values who taught us great lessons” said Renata Ewbank, a Senna fan from Brazil.

“And we still miss him deeply today,” she added.

The fans also remembered Austrian Roland Ratzenberger, who had been killed the day before Senna died after an accident in qualifying. The deadly weekend in 1994 triggered a major safety review, changing the sport forever.

Tributes to Roland Ratzenberger hang from the catch fence during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EMMANUELE CIANCAGLINI.
Tributes to Roland Ratzenberger hang from the catch fence during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/EMMANUELE CIANCAGLINI.

Bruno Senna, nephew of the champion and a former F1 driver, was among the crowd, along with Ratzenberger’s parents.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani, as well as his Brazilian and Austrian counterparts, Mauro Vieira and Alexander Schallenberg, also attended the ceremony at the circuit.

Floral tributes were laid at Tamburello after the minute’s silence, with fans and security personnel breaking into applause. Scarves, flowers and candles were also placed on a statue of Senna at Imola.

Senna, driving for Williams, had started the race on pole, with Michael Schumacher alongside in a Benetton.

The safety car was swiftly deployed after Portugal’s Pedro Lamy ploughed into JJ Lehto’s stalled Benetton on the grid. Shortly after the restart, Senna's car speared into a concrete wall at Tamburello.

The Brazilian was flown to hospital while the race was restarted and won by Schumacher. At 6.40pm local time, nearly two and a half hours later, it was announced that Senna had died.

Reuter

For R11.9m you can own Ayrton Senna’s red Honda NSX

The three-time world champion used the mid-engined Honda as his regular runabout
Life
1 week ago

Netflix plans a movie on late F1 great Ayrton Senna

The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
Life
1 year ago

Bagnaia wins epic Spanish MotoGP as Binder finishes sixth

Pole-sitter Marc Marquez finished second for Gresini Racing at the Circuito de Jerez, with VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi third
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Queen Mary 2 brings its splendour to Cape Town as ...
Life
2.
REVIEW | Honda Elevate is a big step up
Life / Motoring
3.
Teens see social media algorithms as accurate ...
Life
4.
Car company Chery creates a caregiver humanoid ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW | Honda Elevate is a big step up

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez eyes factory MotoGP bike in 2025

Life / Motoring

Red Bull ‘unaware’ Newey wants to join other team

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.