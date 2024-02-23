Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Loose drain cover halts F1 Bahrain testing for second day

Meanwhile on Thursday, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ran over a loose cover, and the floor of the latter’s car had to be replaced

23 February 2024 - 15:44
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension. Picture: REUTERS
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension. Picture: REUTERS

Formula One's pre-season testing was halted for a second successive day on Friday by a loose drain cover at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.

The track action resumed after repairs at Turn 11 with the usual lunch break dropped and the session scheduled to run until 7pm local time.

Testing came to a halt on Thursday when Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ran over the loose cover, and the floor of the latter’s car had to be replaced.

On Friday, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez dislodged a different drain cover at the same turn with 27 minutes on the clock, again bringing out the red flags and further track repairs after an inspection.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension, with the Spaniard also topping the timesheets on Thursday.

Drivers have only 1.5 days of pre-season testing each, with three days allocated in total for teams to test with one car each. Some have said three days is insufficient for getting to grips with the highly sophisticated new cars.

The first race of the season is at the same Bahrain circuit on March 2.

Reuters

Red Bull F1’s Adrian Newey is world car person of the year

Newey is the designer behind the RB19, the most dominant race car in the history of Formula One, winning 21 of 22 races in 2023
Life
2 days ago

All eyes on Red Bull at Bahrain F1 testing

The 2023 champions launched their new RB20 car last week
Sport
2 days ago

Ferrari unveils its ‘easier to drive’ 2024 F1 car

Charles Leclerc says the SF-24 should be less sensitive than last year's difficult car
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hybrid Honda Fit adds frugality to impressive ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Comfort aplenty in an 1840 oxwagon
Life
3.
The stars who should take home an Oscar in 2024
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Volkswagen Amarok gets a discreet B6 armouring ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.