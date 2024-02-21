NEWS
Red Bull F1’s Adrian Newey is world car person of the year
Newey is the designer behind the RB19, the most dominant race car in the history of Formula One, winning 21 of 22 races in 2023
21 February 2024 - 09:33
Red Bull F1 designer Adrian Newey has been voted the 2024 World Car Person of the Year by a jury of more than 100 journalists from 29 countries.
As chief technical officer of Red Bull Racing, the aerodynamicist is the designer and driving force behind the RB19, the most dominant race car in the history of Formula One...
