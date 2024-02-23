Afrimat frustrated by slow Lafarge transaction
The firm says 800 jobs are on the line and Lafarge desperately needs strong management to turn it around
23 February 2024 - 15:09
JSE-listed industrial metals and mining group Afrimat has decried the slow pace of final regulatory approval for its acquisition of Lafarge, describing the process as frustrating.
Afrimat announced in June (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-06-20-afrimat-set-to-acquire-lafarge-sa/) that it was buying 100% of Lafarge SA and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the LSA Group, which is owned by a subsidiary of Swiss-French multinational building materials manufacturer Holcim Group, for nearly R1bn...
