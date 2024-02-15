Red Bull launches 2024 car as Christian Horner faces inquiry

Max Verstappen, left, Sergio Perez, middle, and Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner with the RB20 during the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 15 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES FOR RED BULL RACING.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it was business as usual as a company inquiry into undisclosed allegations about his conduct hung over the Formula One champion’s 2024 car launch on Thursday.
The Briton was as much in the spotlight as the shiny RB20 machine as he broke his silence and faced the media for the first time since the emergence of accusations that threaten his future.
Taking centre stage at the Red Bull factory for a presentation celebrating the team’s 20 years in Formula One, with seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships, Horner suggested the future looked bright.
The elephant in the room was not ignored for long, with Horner carrying out television interviews and media sessions and making clear he was planning to be around for the long term.
“I deny the allegations. For me it’s business as normal, I’m confident in that. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here,” he told reporters.
“I don't want to talk about the process. My focus and commitment is to the people and to the team and making sure we’re in the best shape possible for the season ahead,” said the sport’s longest-serving principal.
“You can see we’ve got a car that looks a great evolution from last year and we’re going to have some very competitive rivals looking to beat us. My focus is very much on Bahrain next week.”
Testing starts on February 21 before the March 2 season-opener in Bahrain. Red Bull won all but one of the races last season with Dutch driver Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row.
Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, would not discuss the allegations against him or a hearing that took place last week, and reporters were warned against asking.
Mas Verstappen and Sergio Perez take a selfie with the new RB20 car.
Picture: RED BULL
Media reports have indicated the complaint related to inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature towards a female member of staff.
The independent investigation was launched by Red Bull Austria, which has not disclosed where the complaint came from or what it was about. Sources have suggested the process could rumble on for some time.
Horner, who attended a shakedown of the new car behind closed doors at Silverstone on Tuesday, said he was “absolutely committed” to the team.
Asked whether he expected to be in Bahrain, Horner replied: “I am confident in the process and working with the process … [I] deny absolutely any allegation that’s been made against me.”
He said he had continued going to work as usual and felt “overwhelming” support.
“Moments of uncertainty, it brings a team together and Ive never seen a team more together or more supportive than it is,” said the Briton.
“Everybodys focused on one thing, which is the performance of that car to go out and defend both the world titles that we’ve worked so hard to achieve over the past few years. The car is what everyone is invested in.”
Verstappen, speaking separately to reporters, said the team spirit was better than ever and his relationship with Horner unchanged.
“We’ve achieved a lot of things together so that doesn’t change suddenly,” he said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.