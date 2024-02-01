Lewis Hamilton on track for move to Ferrari in 2025

London — Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 as the replacement for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.
Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on speculationthat would be the most sensational move of the so-called silly season by far.
Sky Sports television reported that Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement later on Thursday, without saying where it got the information.
Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His present contract is due to expire at the end of next yearand a move to Ferrari would surely extend that into the sport’s new engine era in 2026.
The Briton has been linked with Maranello repeatedly during his career, particularly when his contract has been up for renewal, but he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes in August.
Despite his loyalty to Mercedes, Hamilton has remained close to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur after winning Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with the Frenchman’s ART team when a junior in 2005 and 2006.
In 2019, Wolff said Hamilton and Mercedes had discussed the possibility of the driver one day racing for Ferrari and such a move would be no drama.
“You have to simply acknowledge that probably it’s in every driver’s head to drive at Ferrari one day,” the Austrian said at the time. “It’s the most iconic, historic Formula One brand out there and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari.
“Even within the team we have discussed it and with Lewis we have discussed it and we have agreed on the topic,” Wolff added
The most successful Formula One driver of all time, with a record 103 wins and 104 pole positions in a career that started in 2007, Hamilton hasn’t won a race since December 2021 as Mercedes struggled to match Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
Verstappen has won the last three titles and starts 2024 as favourite for a fourth crown. The Dutch 26-year-old has a contract to the end of 2028.
Hamilton would join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, with the Italian team announcing a week ago that the Monegasque had signed for several more seasons.
McLaren also ensured Lando Norris, who some observers regarded as a possible future replacement for Hamilton, was off the market by announcing a new deal on Friday.
A move to Ferrari would probably be Hamilton’s Formula One swansong and a calculated risk, with the 2026 rule changes leaving everyone entering new territory.
The possibility of a record eighth title, if not with Mercedes this season, then with a third team would also be a sensational step.
Lewis Hamilton on track for move to Ferrari in 2025
Seven-time Formula One world champion is set for a shock switch from Mercedes, according to reports
London — Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 as the replacement for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.
Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on speculation that would be the most sensational move of the so-called silly season by far.
Sky Sports television reported that Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement later on Thursday, without saying where it got the information.
Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His present contract is due to expire at the end of next year and a move to Ferrari would surely extend that into the sport’s new engine era in 2026.
The Briton has been linked with Maranello repeatedly during his career, particularly when his contract has been up for renewal, but he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes in August.
Despite his loyalty to Mercedes, Hamilton has remained close to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur after winning Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with the Frenchman’s ART team when a junior in 2005 and 2006.
Vasseur said in August that he talked to Hamilton at every race weekend.
In 2019, Wolff said Hamilton and Mercedes had discussed the possibility of the driver one day racing for Ferrari and such a move would be no drama.
“You have to simply acknowledge that probably it’s in every driver’s head to drive at Ferrari one day,” the Austrian said at the time. “It’s the most iconic, historic Formula One brand out there and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari.
“Even within the team we have discussed it and with Lewis we have discussed it and we have agreed on the topic,” Wolff added
The most successful Formula One driver of all time, with a record 103 wins and 104 pole positions in a career that started in 2007, Hamilton hasn’t won a race since December 2021 as Mercedes struggled to match Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
Verstappen has won the last three titles and starts 2024 as favourite for a fourth crown. The Dutch 26-year-old has a contract to the end of 2028.
Hamilton would join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, with the Italian team announcing a week ago that the Monegasque had signed for several more seasons.
McLaren also ensured Lando Norris, who some observers regarded as a possible future replacement for Hamilton, was off the market by announcing a new deal on Friday.
A move to Ferrari would probably be Hamilton’s Formula One swansong and a calculated risk, with the 2026 rule changes leaving everyone entering new territory.
The possibility of a record eighth title, if not with Mercedes this season, then with a third team would also be a sensational step.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.