Sainz still hopes to fight for a title with Ferrari

The Spaniard says he feels privileged to have worn the team’s red overalls for four years

14 February 2024 - 10:28
by Alan Baldwin
Lewis Hamilton, right, will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Carlos Sainz said he still hoped to fight for a title in his final season at Ferrari before seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton takes his seat, but would also remain a team player.

The 29-year-old Spaniard told reporters in a video call from the Fiorano test track, where Ferrari launched their new car on Tuesday, that he felt privileged to have worn the team’s red overalls for four years.

He said he had received plenty of messages of support, had been busy focusing on the season that starts in Bahrain on March 2 and was positive about the future.

“My overall feeling of these four years is definitely positive,” said the winner of two races for Ferrari, with five pole positions and three fastest laps, and the only driver to beat Red Bull last season.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me because I’m sure there’s going to be good things coming.

“It’s an important year for me because I’m still wearing red and I still have the target of becoming champion in Ferrari and I still have one more chance.

“But my ultimate [aim] is to become world champion in general, and then it’s who you achieve it with. Obviously, ideally with Ferrari this year, but if not, there will be other opportunities and other chances hopefully in the future.”

The shake-up at Maranello has made Sainz a key figure in the driver market for 2025.

The possibilities include Hamilton's Mercedes seat, a place alongside triple world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull and moving to Swiss-based Sauber, which will become the Audi factory team in 2026.

Sainz, who started in Formula One in 2015 with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso, said he did not feel he needed to show anyone what he was capable of and would feel no more pressure to perform.

The target for 2024 remained the same as ever, with Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc still chasing Ferrari’s first championship since 2008.

“The fact that I’m not going to be a Scuderia Ferrari driver in 2025 doesn’t mean that we don’t want to become champions together this year or win races this year,” he said.

“If anything, I can focus even more on the present and more on the race by race, making sure I have the best possible car and feeling, and not having to focus so much on development and on the future.”

Sainz said he would also still put the team first if required.

“I have always been a team player.... I have always been exemplary in that sense as a driver for any team. I will definitely help Charles if I have to, in the same way that I expect Charles to help me,” he said.

Reuters

Ferrari unveils its ‘easier to drive’ 2024 F1 car

Charles Leclerc says the SF-24 should be less sensitive than last year's difficult car
Life
16 hours ago

Audi’s Carlos Sainz wins 2024 Dakar Rally

American Honda rider Ricky Brabec won the motorcycling category for the second time
Life
3 weeks ago

REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet

Denis Droppa test drives Ferrari’s new supercar around Fiorano
Life
2 months ago
