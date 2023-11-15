FIRST DRIVE
REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet
Denis Droppa test drives Ferrari’s new supercar around Fiorano
15 November 2023 - 08:41
“Here’s our R20.7m sports car. Go play with it on the track and drive it as hard as you want.”
That was essentially the brief from Ferrari as it invited me to experience the new SF90 XX Stradale around Fiorano, the brand’s private test track at its home base near Maranello...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.