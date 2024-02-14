Project delays due to ‘community interference’ a serious concern, says DRDGold
Communities have very little and are desperate to be involved in any economic activity, says CEO Niël Pretorius
14 February 2024 - 10:23
UPDATED 14 February 2024 - 21:27
“Community-related interference” caused delays of several months to new projects being developed by gold producer DRDGold, which operates from sites near Johannesburg in Gauteng.
The group reported a 10% rise in profit for the six months to end-December despite a 7% drop in output, which was a result of a delay in the commissioning of new sites to replace high-volume sites, which had reached the end of their life cycles...
