Mitsubishi adds new models to Outlander range

The Mitsubishi Outlander range has been bolstered with the new GL, GLS Plus and Exceed model derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi has added three new model variants to its Outlander range of seven-seater SUVs in SA.
Slotting in beneath the existing GLS, the new GL merges affordability with a generous array of standard features including 8-inch alloy wheels, LED day running lights, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated door mirrors and front heated seats upholstered in synthetic leather and suede.
There is also a stop-start ignition button, cruise control, an emergency stop system (ESS), a seven-inch driver display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
All models are fitted with seven airbags as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
As before, the GLS stands out with 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital speedometer, 12.3-inch digital driver display, powered tailgate, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights with a washer function, front LED side turn signals and front LED fog lamps, three-zone automatic climate control and a rear USB port.
Next up is the new GLS Plus that builds on this specification with a 360º camera.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the GLS, GLS Plus, Aspire and Exceed models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Aspire continues unchanged offering additional creature comforts such as full-grain leather upholstery, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver's seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof and a larger nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation. As with the GLS, a 12.3-inch digital driver display is included as standard.
As the flagship offering of the Outlander range, the new Exceed model raises the luxury ante even further with door mirrors with position memory and reverse auto tilt, an inductive charging pad, a potent 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and a pull-up sunshade.
Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 135kW and 245Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
Safety levels are high, with all five Mitsubishi Outlander models boasting seven airbags,ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, hill start assist and hill descent control, as well as active stability and traction control.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Churning out 135kW and 245Nm worth of torque, this Nissan-sourced unit is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that distributes power through Mitsubishi's electronically controlled Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.
Six drive modes are on offer (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud), with each altering parameters for the vehicle's throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and torque split between the front and rear axles.
All Outlander models come with a generous level of specification. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi claims this power-train can consume as little as 8.1l/100km across the combined cycle, meaning the Outlander can cover more than 650km on its 55l tank.
Pricing for the expanded Outlander line-up is:
Mitsubishi Outlander GL: R699,995;
Mitsubishi Outlander GLS: R759,995;
Mitsubishi Outlander GLS Plus: R769,995;
Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire: R789,995; and
Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed: R809,995.
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15,000km.
