Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Mitsubishi adds new models to Outlander range

30 January 2024 - 09:45
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Mitsubishi Outlander range has been bolstered with the new GL, GLS Plus and Exceed model derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mitsubishi Outlander range has been bolstered with the new GL, GLS Plus and Exceed model derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi has added three new model variants to its Outlander range of seven-seater SUVs in SA. 

Slotting in beneath the existing GLS, the new GL merges affordability with a generous array of standard features including 8-inch alloy wheels, LED day running lights, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated door mirrors and front heated seats upholstered in synthetic leather and suede.

There is also a stop-start ignition button, cruise control, an emergency stop system (ESS), a seven-inch driver display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

All models are fitted with seven airbags as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
All models are fitted with seven airbags as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED

As before, the GLS stands out with 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital speedometer, 12.3-inch digital driver display, powered tailgate, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights with a washer function, front LED side turn signals and front LED fog lamps, three-zone automatic climate control and a rear USB port.

Next up is the new GLS Plus that builds on this specification with a 360º camera.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the GLS, GLS Plus, Aspire and Exceed models. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the GLS, GLS Plus, Aspire and Exceed models. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Aspire continues unchanged offering additional creature comforts such as full-grain leather upholstery, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver's seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof and a larger nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation. As with the GLS, a 12.3-inch digital driver display is included as standard. 

As the flagship offering of the Outlander range, the new Exceed model raises the luxury ante even further with door mirrors with position memory and reverse auto tilt, an inductive charging pad, a potent 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and a pull-up sunshade. 

Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 135kW and 245Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 135kW and 245Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safety levels are high, with all five Mitsubishi Outlander models boasting seven airbags, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, hill start assist and hill descent control, as well as active stability and traction control. 

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Churning out 135kW and 245Nm worth of torque, this Nissan-sourced unit is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that distributes power through Mitsubishi's electronically controlled Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.

Six drive modes are on offer (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud), with each altering parameters for the vehicle's throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and torque split between the front and rear axles.

All Outlander models come with a generous level of specification. Picture: SUPPLIED
All Outlander models come with a generous level of specification. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi claims this power-train can consume as little as 8.1l/100km across the combined cycle, meaning the Outlander can cover more than 650km on its 55l tank. 

Pricing for the expanded Outlander line-up is:

  • Mitsubishi Outlander GL: R699,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander GLS: R759,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander GLS Plus: R769,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire: R789,995; and
  • Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed: R809,995.

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15,000km.

REVIEW: Mitsubishi Outlander serves up space with Tokyo style

Roomy people hauler with extra pair of fold-out seats for small children hits the mark
Life
6 months ago

REVIEW: Mazda CX-60 is maxed out in size

There's a concern or two but the big SUV makes up for it with good looks, usability and a fun drive
Life
6 months ago

FIRST DRIVE: Omoda C9 ups the ante in Chinese luxury

With hints of Range Rover Velar, the C9 is a tech fest that’s family friendly with a snappy performance
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
When will Hamas get its day in court?
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Omoda C9 ups the ante in Chinese ...
Life / Motoring
3.
George Old Car Show gets a German theme
Life / Motoring
4.
These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Why self-care can overcome procrastination
Life

Related Articles

Toyota remains top-selling carmaker as chair apologises for scandals

Life / Motoring

The dangers of contaminated diesel and how to avoid it

Life / Motoring

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.