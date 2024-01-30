Toyota reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles. Picture: SOE ZEYA TUN
Tokyo — Toyota sold a record 11.2-million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker for a fourth straight year.
The Japanese carmaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9-million vehicles.
Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2-million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.
Sales of Toyota’s parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3-million vehicles in 2023. Petrol-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.
NEWS
Toyota remains world’s top-selling carmaker
Tokyo — Toyota sold a record 11.2-million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker for a fourth straight year.
The Japanese carmaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9-million vehicles.
Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2-million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.
Sales of Toyota’s parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3-million vehicles in 2023. Petrol-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.
Reuters
These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA
Toyota paints bleak picture of SA market in 2024
SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
The dangers of contaminated diesel and how to avoid it
SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle
Porsche unveils all-electric second-generation Macan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.