Toyota remains world’s top-selling carmaker

30 January 2024 - 08:18
by Agency Staff
Toyota reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles. Picture: SOE ZEYA TUN
Tokyo — Toyota sold a record 11.2-million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese carmaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9-million vehicles.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2-million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Sales of Toyota’s parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3-million vehicles in 2023. Petrol-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

Reuters

These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA

The bZ4X will be the brand’s first EV, with a rally-inspired Hilux and all-new Prado also on the cards
4 days ago

Toyota paints bleak picture of SA market in 2024

Annual sales of new vehicles unlikely to grow by more than 1.5% thanks to grim economic conditions, says SA CEO Andrew Kirby
4 days ago

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it's still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
3 days ago
