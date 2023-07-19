ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Mitsubishi Outlander serves up space with Tokyo style
19 July 2023 - 05:00
Buyers seeking seven-seat SUVs have a growing number of options in SA, from a budget-focused R325,900 Suzuki Ertiga right up to a luxurious BMW X7 for over R2m.
The Mitsubishi Outlander lies in the middle of that price range. It’s not quite a full-sized people hauler that can take seven adults and all their luggage on holiday — for that you’ll need a Volkswagen Caravelle or a Kia Carnival...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now