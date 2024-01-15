Hyundai unveils hot-looking Ioniq 5 NPX1 electric concept car

The concept car features an aggressive-looking body, high-performance brakes and a lowered stance.
Hyundai’s N Performance Parts division has provided sporty extras for the brand’s N-badged petrol cars since 2019, and now its electric cars will be able to get the same cosmetic treatment.
The Korean carmaker unveiled a concept car equipped with sporty N Performance Parts at the Tokyo Auto Salon at the weekend. The Ioniq 5 N NPX1 previews an array of N-specific enhancements that will be available for purchase from a catalogue of N Performance Parts in the near future.
Looking sinister in its blacked-out garb, the concept car features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. A rear diffuser and huge tail wing make the car look ready to take on racetracks.
The interior is enhanced with Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.
Joon Park, vice-president of N Brand, said the company is also developing software customisation such as sound and vehicle calibration by over-the-air updates, which will open a new category of EV customisation.
The NPX1 looks racetrack-ready with its rear diffuser and giant wing.
Launched in 2021 as the first model in Hyundai’s dedicated Ioniq brand of battery-electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5 was voted the 2022 World Car of the Year by a jury of motoring journalists from 33 countries.
The high-performance Ioniq 5 N was unveiled last year, boasting a supercar-like power output of 478kW with the N Grin Boost (NGB) mode engaged, which maximises acceleration for up to 10 seconds. The electric hot hatch silently scoots from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaches a 260km/h top speed.
The Ioniq 5 is not planned for local introduction. Hyundai SA spokesperson Deon Sonnekus says EVs are too expensive and this will not change soon after trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel recently announced there will be no relaxation of import duties for battery-powered cars.
