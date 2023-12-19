Driving a Benz with voice assistant will be aided by high-resolution graphics. Picture: SUPPLIED
Voice assistants have been in cars for a while but Mercedes-Benz aims to make the feature more intuitive and “human”, like the talking car called KITT in the Knight Rider TV series.
The German carmaker will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) powered MBUX Virtual Assistant it said will take the driver-car relationship into a new dimension with natural, human-like interaction. It will unveil the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show on in Las Vegas from January 9 to 13.
Mercedes has not revealed details about the system except to say it will be a game-changer with a “hyperpersonalised user experience, an extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs”.
Existing voice assistants allow users to control car functions such as climate control, navigation, audio systems and electric windows, as a less distracting alternative to using a touchscreen while driving.
Early in-car voice assistants were rudimentary but the technology has become better at understanding natural speech over the past decade, and Mercedes hinted its new system may be akin to a Siri on steroids.
The carmaker said the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant will also be taken into a new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction.
“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. This approach will define the future of digital luxury,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes to launch human-like AI car assistant
Carmaker suggests ‘Hey Mercedes’ will be like Siri on steroids
Voice assistants have been in cars for a while but Mercedes-Benz aims to make the feature more intuitive and “human”, like the talking car called KITT in the Knight Rider TV series.
The German carmaker will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) powered MBUX Virtual Assistant it said will take the driver-car relationship into a new dimension with natural, human-like interaction. It will unveil the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show on in Las Vegas from January 9 to 13.
Mercedes has not revealed details about the system except to say it will be a game-changer with a “hyperpersonalised user experience, an extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs”.
Existing voice assistants allow users to control car functions such as climate control, navigation, audio systems and electric windows, as a less distracting alternative to using a touchscreen while driving.
Early in-car voice assistants were rudimentary but the technology has become better at understanding natural speech over the past decade, and Mercedes hinted its new system may be akin to a Siri on steroids.
The carmaker said the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant will also be taken into a new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction.
“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. This approach will define the future of digital luxury,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries too hard with hi-tech
Scania Smart Dash opens the way for safer truck driving
Say hello to the AI car salesperson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Unimog goes on auction
Europe does not plan recall of Teslas over Autopilot concerns
REVIEW: Ford Wildtrak X is a long-distance medallist
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.