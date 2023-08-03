TRENDS
Say hello to the AI car salesperson
By 2025 artificial intelligence will sell cars as effectively as a human, says Phyron
It’s only a matter of time before artificial intelligence (AI) is selling cars as effectively as a human salesperson, and it could happen as soon as 2025.
So says Johan Sundstrand, CEO of Swedish tech company Phyron, adding that the speed at which self-learning software is developing and being embraced by retailers means that a fully competent AI-powered sales bot is as close as 18 months away...
