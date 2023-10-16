Scania Smart Dash opens the way for safer truck driving

Scania drivers will receive discreet nudges from their smart truck companion whenever a hazard is anticipated.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Scania’s new Smart Dash digital dashboard is opening the way to smarter and safer truck driving, according to the Swedish truck maker.
The modular build and digital solutions of the Smart Dash ensure Scania trucks offer a secure, connected and comforting atmosphere behind the wheel without undue distraction. Scania drivers will have control over their truck and surroundings, receiving discreet nudges from their smart truck companion whenever a hazard is anticipated or an action is requested.
“Apart from great overview and endless opportunities to individualise the driver station, our Smart Dash is also the leverage for increased communication and digitalisation in and around the truck,” says Stefan Dorski, head of Scania Trucks.
“Scania trucks can now be closely integrated with everything from the fleet management system to the actual driving environment and an array of cloud-based services for improved safety, uptime and productivity.”
With Smart Dash the driver chooses which information to display or omit and the whole set-up is made for being intuitive and user-friendly with a smart mix of physical and digital controls that offers overview and peace of mind, without cognitive overload.
The Smart Dash driver station always includes two displays: the driver display in front of the driver and a centre information display — a touch screen that is available in two sizes — 10’1 or 12’9 inches. The driver can give input via the touch screen, by pushing buttons or by voice steering. Scania says it has settled for a mix between physical and digital controls, steering away from the common mistake of hiding vital functions one or two levels down in a menu.
“The most well-used functions should of course be readily available,” says Eduardo Landeo, product manager, Scania Trucks. “It is all about offering the drivers the best possible experience and making sure that new technology always supports the drivers rather than annoying them or bringing cognitive overload. Or even, in the worst-case scenarios, create situations where their focus wanders from the road and direct vision to adjust basic things such as the interior temperature.”
Scania’s latest truck generation offers many safety functions as standard when sold on European markets. Other functions are optional and go beyond the legal minimum standards. One example is the Advanced Emergency Braking for Vulnerable Road Users; instead of just warning that there is a pedestrian in front of the truck, the vehicle also does the actual braking when necessary.
“With this introduction, we open up a digital and connected spectrum that will benefit drivers as well as fleet owners and fleet managers,” says Landeo. “Smart and safe trucks will bring increased productivity, fewer accidents and safer drivers.”
Scania Smart Dash includes both over the air updates and 5G potential.
“No matter how experienced or careful a driver is, with all the time they spend on the roads there will always come a day when he or she is eternally grateful for the alert from one of the warning systems,” says Landeo.
TRUCKING
Scania Smart Dash opens the way for safer truck driving
The driver chooses which information to display or omit without cognitive overload
Scania’s new Smart Dash digital dashboard is opening the way to smarter and safer truck driving, according to the Swedish truck maker.
The modular build and digital solutions of the Smart Dash ensure Scania trucks offer a secure, connected and comforting atmosphere behind the wheel without undue distraction. Scania drivers will have control over their truck and surroundings, receiving discreet nudges from their smart truck companion whenever a hazard is anticipated or an action is requested.
“Apart from great overview and endless opportunities to individualise the driver station, our Smart Dash is also the leverage for increased communication and digitalisation in and around the truck,” says Stefan Dorski, head of Scania Trucks.
“Scania trucks can now be closely integrated with everything from the fleet management system to the actual driving environment and an array of cloud-based services for improved safety, uptime and productivity.”
With Smart Dash the driver chooses which information to display or omit and the whole set-up is made for being intuitive and user-friendly with a smart mix of physical and digital controls that offers overview and peace of mind, without cognitive overload.
The Smart Dash driver station always includes two displays: the driver display in front of the driver and a centre information display — a touch screen that is available in two sizes — 10’1 or 12’9 inches. The driver can give input via the touch screen, by pushing buttons or by voice steering. Scania says it has settled for a mix between physical and digital controls, steering away from the common mistake of hiding vital functions one or two levels down in a menu.
“The most well-used functions should of course be readily available,” says Eduardo Landeo, product manager, Scania Trucks. “It is all about offering the drivers the best possible experience and making sure that new technology always supports the drivers rather than annoying them or bringing cognitive overload. Or even, in the worst-case scenarios, create situations where their focus wanders from the road and direct vision to adjust basic things such as the interior temperature.”
Scania’s latest truck generation offers many safety functions as standard when sold on European markets. Other functions are optional and go beyond the legal minimum standards. One example is the Advanced Emergency Braking for Vulnerable Road Users; instead of just warning that there is a pedestrian in front of the truck, the vehicle also does the actual braking when necessary.
“With this introduction, we open up a digital and connected spectrum that will benefit drivers as well as fleet owners and fleet managers,” says Landeo. “Smart and safe trucks will bring increased productivity, fewer accidents and safer drivers.”
Scania Smart Dash includes both over the air updates and 5G potential.
“No matter how experienced or careful a driver is, with all the time they spend on the roads there will always come a day when he or she is eternally grateful for the alert from one of the warning systems,” says Landeo.
Dunlop to invest R1.7bn in SA plant upgrade
Scania sees a bright future for its solar-powered truck
Electric truck takes to SA roads in Scania and Shoprite pilot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.