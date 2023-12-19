Life / Motoring

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Unimog goes on auction

The Terminator has gone green with a hydrogen-powered Hummer and a Benz fitted with an electric engine

19 December 2023 - 11:55
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Unimog owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Unimog owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Picture: SUPPLIED

A custom 1977 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300 SE pickup previously owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger is going on auction in the US in January.

The actor and politician bought the vehicle in 2012 shortly after ending his term as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He had it fully restored by Unimog specialists Merex Mertec in Gaggenau, Germany.

The upgrades include 22-inch wheels shod with Michelin XZL 445/65 tyres, air suspension, a trailer brake system, a roll bar, Hella lights, and a custom bed. Schwarzenegger has autographed the dashboard.

The Unimog has become an off-road icon with its towering ride height, live front and rear axles and ladder-frame chassis. Its ability to traverse the toughest terrain has made it popular as a military, agricultural and rescue vehicle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has an extensive car collection, including Hummers. Picture: REUTERS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has an extensive car collection, including Hummers. Picture: REUTERS

Schwarzenegger’s Unimog is powered by a 6.4l in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.

It is one of several muscled-up cars owned by The Terminator actor to match his larger-than-life personality including a Hummer H1, Dodge Challenger SRT8, Bugatti Veyron and an M47 Patton tank.

More recently Schwarzenegger has supported a greener future with vehicles such as a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon converted to electric power, and a hydrogen-powered Hummer H2.

The Unimog is being sold without reserve at the Barrett-Jackson auction from January 20 to 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach auctioned for R31m

The iconic sports car starred in the 2013 movie with Leonardo DiCaprio
Life
1 week ago

1962 Ferrari sets auction record with R1bn sale at Sotheby’s

The 61-year old Ferrari racer sold in less than 20 minutes at New York auction
Life
1 month ago

Not good enough: Sambra criticises VIN-Lookup website

Written-off Code 2 cars are not listed, leaving consumers at the mercy of unscrupulous repairers
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New Isuzu D-Max flexes bigger muscles
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Ford Ranger XLT is still the sensible ...
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mercedes to launch human-like AI car assistant
Life / Motoring
5.
Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.