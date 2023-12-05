Festival of Motoring announces 2024 dates as WesBank stays on board

The Festival of Motoring is a highlight on the automotive calendar.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The seventh edition of the Festival of Motoring will take place from August 30 to September 1 2024 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the organisers have confirmed.
A highlight of this announcement is the renewal of WesBank’s naming rights partnership for an additional three years.
Michael Dehn, MD of event organiser Messe Frankfurt SA, said: “The Festival of Motoring stands out as a must-attend event on the annual motoring community calendar, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with WesBank for another three years.”
Hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the Festival of Motoring will showcase the latest motoring products and technological advancements. On- track activities and entertainment form part of the festivities.
Judy Maharaj, the event show director says the gathering will feature test drives executed over three days, conducted by professional drivers.
“Notably, the festival reflects a substantial 18% purchase intent among its attendees, underscoring the compelling appeal it holds for potential buyers,” adds Maharaj.
The Festival of Motoring has many elements to it, including an off-road section. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase from March 2024.
“The Festival of Motoring stands as a significant highlight on the local automotive calendar, capturing the attention of motoring enthusiasts from across the nation and beyond,” says Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank.
