Life / Motoring

Local News

Festival of Motoring announces 2024 dates as WesBank stays on board

Festival of Motoring announces dates for the event in 2024 at Kyalami and tickets go on sale from March

05 December 2023 - 17:43
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Festival of Motoring is a highlight on the automotive calendar. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Festival of Motoring is a highlight on the automotive calendar. Picture: SUPPLIED

The seventh edition of the Festival of Motoring will take place from August 30 to September 1 2024 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the organisers have confirmed. 

A highlight of this announcement is the renewal of WesBank’s naming rights partnership for an additional three years. 

Michael Dehn, MD of event organiser Messe Frankfurt SA, said: “The Festival of Motoring stands out as a must-attend event on the annual motoring community calendar, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with WesBank for another three years.”

Hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the Festival of Motoring will showcase the latest motoring products and technological advancements. On- track activities and entertainment form part of the festivities.

Judy Maharaj, the event show director says the gathering will feature test drives executed over three days, conducted by professional drivers.

“Notably, the festival reflects a substantial 18% purchase intent among its attendees, underscoring the compelling appeal it holds for potential buyers,” adds Maharaj.

The Festival of Motoring has many elements to it, including an off-road section. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Festival of Motoring has many elements to it, including an off-road section. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase from March 2024.

“The Festival of Motoring stands as a significant highlight on the local automotive calendar, capturing the attention of motoring enthusiasts from across the nation and beyond,” says Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank.

New X-Rider joins the Isuzu D-Max range

No prices yet but it is available in three trim levels and two transmissions in double-cab guise only
Life
6 days ago

Dacia gives Renault’s Duster a new shine

The once boxy, left-field alternative in the crossover world is now loaded with features and has been honed to offer a strong, balanced posture
Life
5 days ago

Toyota Champ is the company’s newest commercial model

The Japanese brand says it is a Thailand-only model for now, but there are signs it could go global
Life
6 days ago

Porsche Panamera gains more power and tech

The third-generation luxury performance sedan is expected to reach SA in the first quarter of 2024
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nod from the masters just what ...
Life
2.
Dacia gives Renault’s Duster a new shine
Life / Motoring
3.
MyTank app is here to search for fuel bargains on ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The ideal place to stoep and take in the view
Life
5.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Time to stop ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.