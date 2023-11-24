Porsche Panamera gains more power and tech

The new Porsche Panamera is 5,052mm long, 1,937mm wide and 1,423mm high. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche on Friday unveiled its third-generation Panamera at an event in Shanghai, China.
Compared with its predecessor, this all-new model is a bit more aggressive in the visual stakes with a sharper front end, home to a new apron incorporating an additional air inlet above the licence plate holder. This is flanked by a leaner, meaner matrix LED headlamp cluster featuring the brand’s characteristic four-point daytime running lights. Another key differentiator is a redesigned glass house, the outer edges of which now are flush with the contour of the body, which Porsche says creates “harmonious lines at the rear of the car”.
The flagship Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid gains additional exterior flair in the form of a distinctive rear apron with painted diffuser panels and a unique front apron in body colour. There are also chrome-plated tailpipes in dark bronze and optional centre-lock wheels (the latter can also be specified on the other models). The Turbo-exclusive colour Turbonite is used as a contrast on the side window strips and the Turbo logo on the tailgate, as well as in the Porsche crest on the bonnet, wheels and steering wheel.
Flagship Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid will scorch from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Climb inside the cabin and you will discover the new Panamera is equipped with the latest Porsche Driver Experience cockpit concept, a layout said to strike a near perfect balance between digital and analogue control elements. Similar to what you will find in the Cayenne SUV, it is headlined by a free-standing 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen that, mounted in the centre of the dash, controls the latest communication management infotainment system.
Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the driver can use this system to operate various driving and comfort settings as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions.
A new integrated 10.9-inch passenger display will be available that allows the front passenger to access the performance saloon’s media and navigation system. Thanks to the implementation of a special foil in the screen’s construction, the driver is unable to see the passenger display when behind the steering wheel, allowing the front passenger to safely enjoy streaming video content without causing unwanted distraction.
Another key feature of this revised cockpit architecture is an updated multifunction steering wheel based on the one used in the 911 that, among other things, houses the rotary driving mode switch for selecting normal, sport and sport Pplus modes. The stubby gear selector lever has also been relocated to the dashboard, freeing up space on the centre console for a large storage compartment as well as a new HVAC control panel that features a pleasing mix of haptic and mechanical switchgear for optimum operability.
There are many enhanced driver assistance technologies including active speed limiter, swerve assist, cornering assist and adaptive cruise control with active lane guidance and junction assist. Also new is that, during automatic parking, the driver no longer has to be in the car, though they are still responsible for the manoeuvre. The parking process can be monitored from a smartphone via the remote park assist.
On the powertrain front, the new Panamera and Panamera 4 variants both benefit from an uprated 2.9l V6 turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 260kW and 500Nm, which is 17kW and 50Nm more than it made in the outgoing car. Meshed to an eight-speed PDK transmission, this will cause the rear-driven Panamera to sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 272km/h. The all-wheel drive Panamera 4 will race from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and achieve an equally snappy top speed of 270km/h.
Porsche is also offering four efficient E-Hybrid models, all of which benefit from a new, more powerful electric motor that is completely integrated into the transmission housing of the dual-clutch transmission. It offers higher drivetrain and recuperation performance values than its predecessor at a lower weight. Its energy is provided by a high-voltage battery with a notably higher capacity of 25.9kWh. An 11kW on-board charger shortens the battery pack’s charging time despite its increased energy content.
The multifunction steering wheel houses the rotary driving mode switch for selecting normal, sport and sport plus modes. Picture: SUPPLIED
For the time being the only plug-in hybrid model available is the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which pairs a 4l turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 140kW electric motor for a total system output of 500kW and 930Nm of torque. Expect it to rocket from standstill to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a supercar-rivalling top speed of 315km/h. On the flip side of the coin it also offers a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 91km.
To strike a balance between bump absorbency and dynamic handling, all third-generation Panamera models feature dual-chamber two-valve air suspension with active suspension management as standard. This two-valve technology allows for separate rebound and compression stages; a trick enabling improved ride comfort at lower speeds and superior pitch and roll control during high-speed driving. The car’s handling can be further improved by ticking the box on the optional all-wheel steering.
All third-generation Panamera models feature dual-chamber two-valve air suspension with active suspension management as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another standout option is Porsche's newly developed active ride suspension system. Available exclusively on E-Hybrid models, this system’s newly developed active shock absorbers (also with two-valve technology) are each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump that generates a volume flow in the damper according to demand. Acting across all four wheels in real time, the upshot of this cutting-edge suspension technology is improved precision and almost zero body roll on the lateral and longitudinal axes.
The new Panamera range is expected to reach SA in the first quarter of 2024 at the following prices (including a five-year drive plan):
Panamera - R2,216,000
Panamera 4 - R2,292,000
Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - R4,127,000
