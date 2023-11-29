Life / Motoring

New X-Rider joins the Isuzu D-Max range

No prices yet but it is available in three trim levels and two transmissions in double-cab guise only

29 November 2023 - 20:21
by Motor News Reporter
Unique exterior and interior styling touches have given rise to the popularity of the X-Rider nameplate over the years. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu Motors SA has announced a new X-Rider model based on the latest iteration of D-Max bakkie will be on sale soon. Pricing is not finalised yet but the X-Rider model that usually stands out thanks to added styling features is based on the 1.9 Ddi LS grade model. Three trim levels are available in double-cab configuration only.

The model is available in four colours exclusively, comprising Splash white, Mercury silver (from April 2024), Red spinel and Islay grey. Regardless of colour the X-Rider features a black gloss grille with red “Isuzu” lettering, X-Rider badges on both front doors and the tailgate and black Isuzu tailgate decaling as differentiators.

Black accents are featured on the door handles, B-pillars, side-mirror covers and tailgate handle while dark grey roof rails serve a practical purpose and for contrast.

The X-Rider is perched on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels featuring red Isuzu lettering on black centre caps, while a tow bar is included as standard fitment. The model has a tow rating of 2.1-tonnes.

Inside the new model has red accents throughout the cabin, while the standard leather seats and door panels have red contrast stitching and an embroidered red “X” logos on the seat headrests.

The cabin is enhanced with a red dash divider with the ‘X’ logo, a leather-wrapped and red-stitched steering wheel and red Isuzu badging in the centre. Picture: SUPPLIED
More red accents are in the form of a divider with the “X” logo positioned between the glove compartment and dashboard, a leather-wrapped, red-stitched steering wheel featuring a red Isuzu badge, on the gearshift boot and the park-brake sheath. The cabin also features dark interior surfaces and a dark headliner, and floor mats with a red “X”.

The 1.9l four cylinder diesel engine outputs 110kW and 350Nm and it can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmissions in 4x2 guise. A 4x4 model is also available and it is available exclusively with the six-speed automatic and a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system. 

All models come standard with cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi compatibility, rear USB port, rear park assist and a rear-view camera.

The enhancements do not alter the D-Max range’s maximum wading depth of 800mm, while there are measures taken to improve underbody protection and enhance the aerodynamics. Standard safety features include dual, front side, curtain and a driver’s knee airbag.

Active safety features include ABS brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control and trailer sway control.

The X-Rider seats have red contrast stitching while the front pair of headrest gain an embroidered 'X". Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider is sold standard with a five-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan. Customers have the option of extending the standard service plan up to a maximum of six years or 200,000km while the service plan can be upgraded to a full maintenance plan that covers up to six years/200,000km.

