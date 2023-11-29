Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth talks to Business Day TV
Importers are hoping for even more profits on higher volumes
Expenditure is almost 10% higher than the adopted budget
Business Day TV talks to journalist Thando Maeko
Independent Communications Authority of SA says the entity doesn’t have a licence to operate in the country; neither has it applied for one
FNB/BER Building Confidence Index climbs 9 index points quarter to 43, though well below the neutral 50-point mark
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says greater urgency and determination is required to confront SA’s problems, given their effects on the economy
Business Day TV speaks to Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB
The 7,528m par-72 course designed by Gary Player will be a tough test
No prices yet but it is available in three trim levels and two transmissions in double-cab guise only
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth talks to Business Day TV
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.