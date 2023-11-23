New Omoda C5 GT lands in SA with more power

Gold exterior trim makes the C5 GT stand out from its regular siblings. Picture: SUPPLIED
Available in limited quantities, the new Omoda C5 GT has touched down in SA.
Omoda is the more upmarket sister brand of Chery, and the GT becomes the new flagship of the C5 range that was launched in the country in April.
Compared with the standard C5, the new GT variant features a more potent 1.6l TGDi four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 145kW (+30kW) and 290Nm of torque (+60Nm). This allows it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via the Chinese firm’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Fitted with a start-stop system, Omoda says the C5 GT sips 6.8l/100km on the combined cycle.
Standout exterior modifications come in the shape of gold Omoda lettering and gold GT badge on the tailback, while a unique body kit bolts on a lower front bumper, side skirts, front and rear spoilers, as well as an aerodynamic rear wing. The C5 GT also benefits from a split front headlight design, T-shaped daytime running lights and matrix LED tail-light clusters. Finishing things off is a set of gold, 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 tyres.
Gold alloy wheels and a rear wing add to the special edition's attitude. Picture: SUPPLIED
The luxurious piano-black interior now sports an ultra-fast 50W wireless charging pad in addition to standard niceties such as electronically adjustable leather seats (four-way passenger and six-way driver), a powered rear hatch, 360° camera system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system linked to a Sony sound system.
The Omoda C5 GT starts at R589,000. Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan and one-million kilometre/10-year engine warranty.
