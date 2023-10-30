SVI offers new B4 armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The price of the armouring is R771,930 (excluding VAT) and takes three months.
SVI Engineering has launched a new Level B4 discreet package for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV, implementing enhanced measures to minimise potential ballistic gaps.
The Tshwane-based firm offers 360-degree B4 protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum as an antihijack solution.
“While we’ve armoured several units to level B6, this is the first example of our further-improved level B4 solution, here applied to the Japanese brand’s menacing GR-Sport derivative,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
SVI’s engineers extended the standard package to include overlaps around all door closures, the windscreen, the rear screen and all windows, further minimising any potential ballistic gaps.
In addition, while Kevlar — which is precisely cut and bonded to the large areas of sheet metal — is the lightweight composite armouring material of choice for such a package, SVI’s version also includes armoured-steel plates in various smaller, otherwise more vulnerable spots, such as the pillars.
Offering comprehensive protection for the entire passenger cell — all the way to and including the tailgate — SVI’s B4-armoured Land Cruiser 300 remains a fully fledged seven-seater SUV.
Full protection for the vehicle’s sensor package (as well as for various critical under-bonnet components) is furthermore included, with front-fender armour. All standard windows are replaced with imported 21mm ballistic glass, curved to original-equipment specification and appearance.
The additional weight of the armouring components comes to about 350kg and the body-on-frame SUV does not require a suspension upgrade. The standard door hinges are also retained.
The B4 armouring solution for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is priced from R771,930(excluding VAT), while the list of options includes items such as B4 roof armour, B4 floor armour, a PA system, heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres and SVI’s recently launched luxury-seat conversion package.
The build time is set at about three months.
SVI also offers a full B6 discreet package — providing protection against assault rifles, including R1, R5 and AK47 — which is priced from R1,060,369(excluding VAT).
