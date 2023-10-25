Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max gets discreet armouring

SA armoured car specialist Armoured Mobility is now offering a discreet B4 armouring package for the popular Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

Tipping the scales at 140kg, the armour conversion sets a new benchmark for lightweight protection and, being approved by Chery SA, does not affect the vehicle’s comprehensive factory warranty, according to Armoured Mobility. B4 armour provides protection from handguns up to a .44 magnum.

The bullet-stopping Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is priced at R1,299,900, with a finance option available to help suit different budgets.