Volkswagen Polo sedan range expanded with 1.0 turbo engine

The new Life and Style derivatives have a more powerful engine

08 May 2024 - 18:29
by Staff Writer
The Polo sedan has gained two new luxury models in the Life and Style models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen SA has introduced an 1.0 turbocharged TSI petrol engine to the Polo sedan range, which until now has been available only as a normally aspirated 1.6l. It is available in two guises: the 1.0TSI Life priced at R412,100 and the 1.0TSI Style at R454,900.

The Polo Sedan Life comes standard with keyless entry and start, rear-view camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile charging, wireless App-Connect, power adjustable and folding exterior mirrors, climatronic air conditioning, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, front fog lamps and cornering lights, a chrome package and 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels.

Also standard are Hill Start Assist and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles. The higher-spec Style in addition has an 8-inch digital cockpit, rain sensor, tilt and slide sunroof, including leatherette seats in black colour plus two-piece folding rear-seat bench, side and curtain airbags, front- and rear-centre airbags, and 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels. 

The 1.0 TSI engine delivers outputs of 85kW 178Nm, claiming performance figures of 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h. Its claimed fuel consumption is 6.3l/100km. Both models are paired with a six-speed tiptronic automatic transmissions. 

The smart-looking sedan gains trending features such as wireless charging and a sunroof. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both new models come with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan as standard.

Prices 

Polo Sedan Life 1.0 TSI 85kW 6-Speed Tiptronic — R421,100

Polo Sedan Style 1.0 TSI 85kW 6-Speed Tiptronic — R454,900

