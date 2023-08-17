Armormax offers protection for Range Rover models

A local company armours the Range Rover Sport to B4-level with no tell-tale signs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar Land Rover-approved luxury vehicle armourer Armormax has presented a new armoured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.
The Range Rover gets a B6 level of protection using lightweight composites and the highest-grade ballistic steel available, and 42mm imported ballistic glass.
The company says the luxury SUV can withstand attacks from AK-47, R5 and R1 rifles. It also has blast protection under the vehicle, a self-sealing fuel tank, push-to-talk intercom system and run flat tyre protection.
Armormax says despite all of the upgrades, the Range Rover doesn’t lose any luxury features or functionality, including the sunroof and side steps.
The modifications add about 700kg to the vehicle’s overall weight, but does not require an upgrade to the suspension or braking systems. The cost of the package is R1,868,000 for the standard Range Rover and R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase version.
The Range Rover Sport gets B4 armouring that offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. Despite it looking no different to a standard vehicle, all the original glass has been replaced with custom-fitted ballistic glass with a thickness of 21mm all round.
The B4 adds about 200kg to the total weight, translating into negligible differences in dynamic performance, according to Armormax. All doors, panels, pillars, the roof and any other exposed areas have been armoured with lightweight ballistic composites, providing for a barrier between occupants and would-be attackers.
The larger Range Rover can also be armoured for R1,868,000, or R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase version. Picture: SUPPLIED
The B4 package includes a push-to-talk intercom system and run flat tyre protection. The retail price of the full B4 package is R908,000.
The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport protection packages have the endorsement of JLR SA, with the warranty and maintenance plans left intact.
Armormax warrants the armour and workmanship of both models for three years.
