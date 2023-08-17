Life / Motoring

Local News

Armormax offers protection for Range Rover models

The big-body Range Rover gets B6 level protection while the Range Rover Sport can had in B4 level

17 August 2023 - 17:29 Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A local company armours the Range Rover Sport to B4-level with no tell-tale signs. Picture: SUPPLIED
A local company armours the Range Rover Sport to B4-level with no tell-tale signs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jaguar Land Rover-approved luxury vehicle armourer Armormax has presented a new armoured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. 

The Range Rover gets a B6 level of protection using lightweight composites and the highest-grade ballistic steel available, and 42mm imported ballistic glass.

The company says the luxury SUV can withstand attacks from AK-47, R5 and R1 rifles. It also has blast protection under the vehicle, a self-sealing fuel tank, push-to-talk intercom system and run flat tyre protection.

Armormax says despite all of the upgrades, the Range Rover doesn’t lose any luxury features or functionality, including the sunroof and side steps.

The modifications add about 700kg to the vehicle’s overall weight, but does not require an upgrade to the suspension or braking systems. The cost of the package is R1,868,000 for the standard Range Rover and R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase version. 

The Range Rover Sport gets B4 armouring that offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. Despite it looking no different to a standard vehicle, all the original glass has been replaced with custom-fitted ballistic glass with a thickness of 21mm all round.

The B4 adds about 200kg to the total weight, translating into negligible differences in dynamic performance, according to Armormax. All doors, panels, pillars, the roof and any other exposed areas have been armoured with lightweight ballistic composites, providing for a barrier between occupants and would-be attackers.

The larger Range Rover can also be armoured for R1,868,000, or R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase version. Picture: SUPPLIED
The larger Range Rover can also be armoured for R1,868,000, or R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase version. Picture: SUPPLIED 

The B4 package includes a push-to-talk intercom system and run flat tyre protection. The retail price of the full B4 package is R908,000.

The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport protection packages have the endorsement of JLR SA, with the warranty and maintenance plans left intact.

Armormax warrants the armour and workmanship of both models for three years.

Aston Martin launches topless DB12 Volante

The British convertible reaches a hair-ruffling 325km/h top speed
Life
3 days ago

SVI develops bullet-resistant package for Lexus LX

Luxury SUV protected against AK-47 and other assault rifles
Life
3 days ago

Festival of Motoring gears up for Kyalami

The family event returns for its sixth instalment on August 25-27
Life
22 hours ago

Would you pay R2.3m for a ‘toy’ Bugatti?

The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Armormax offers protection for Range Rover models
Life / Motoring
2.
Mahindra reveals global and electric future in ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Wanted Online: The latest luxury Jag takes to the ...
Life
4.
Suzuki Fronx SUV lands in SA with attractive ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Truth and lies in a house of many doors
Life / Books

Related Articles

Fuel price hikes to hit in September

National

REVIEW: Farewell to the BMW R 1250 GS

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.