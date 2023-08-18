Tesla Cybertruck receives over 1,000 reservations daily

Mass production of Tesla’s electric pickup will start by the end of the year.
The radical styling of Tesla’s Cybertruck may divide opinion, but Elon Musk’s company has reportedly received nearly 2-million reservations for the electric pick up.
According to Finbold, the number of Cybertruck reservations stood at 1,943,876 — a growth of nearly 80% compared to May 2021 and translating to more than 1,100 Cybertruck reservations daily over the past two years.
“With the vehicle's distinctive design and advanced technology, it has continued to record an unprecedented wave of consumer interest,” says Finbold.
“The sustained buzz around the Cybertruck is primarily attributed to its disruptive nature. Electric vehicles have gradually gained traction in the market, and the Cybertruck represents Tesla's audacious attempt to infiltrate the traditionally conservative pickup truck segment. Its promises of exceptional range, impressive towing capabilities, and acceleration could rival high-performance cars and allure to a broad spectrum of consumers.”
In May Tesla started production of the Cybertruck at its Texas plant after two years of delays, with mass production expected to start by early next year.
The Cybertruck is able to carry loads up to 1.5 tonnes.
Tesla founder Musk unveiled the futuristic double cab at a 2019 event that went awry when the vehicle’s designer cracked its supposedly unbreakable “armour glass” windows. Still, the mishap didn’t quell the intense buzz around the stainless steel-bodied prototype vehicle, which looks like a prop from a sci-fi movie with radical wedge styling that shatters the paradigm of what bakkies have looked like for decades.
The company has delayed production timing since then due to reported component shortages, but Musk says Tesla aims to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, depending on demand. There is clearly no shortage of interest based on Finbold’s figures, but the question still lingers whether these reservations will translate into concrete sales.
Aside from the styling, the pickup’s attractive performance and practicality have sparked enthusiasm among prospective buyers. On its website Tesla’s catchphrase for the Cybertruck is: “Better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car.”
It can reportedly lug loads of 1.5 tonnes and has a towing capacity of 6.3 tonnes, and can sit six people inside its spacious and modern cabin.
The Cybertruck can zoom the 0-100km/h sprint in a sportscar-like three seconds and has up to 800km of range on a single charge, according to Tesla.
Under the radical wedge shape is a large cabin with six seats.
The Cybertruck will give Tesla an EV in one of the US market’s most profitable vehicle segments and a rival to electric pickups from Ford and Rivian.
The high number of Cybertruck reservations align with Tesla’s delivery patterns for its other vehicle models, which have consistently risen, says Finbold. In 2022 Tesla achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 1-million mark in deliveries for the first time, reaching a total of 1,313,851.
