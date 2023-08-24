ROAD TEST
REVIEW: The BMW M340i is downscaled, not defanged
Bang for buck, this mid-strength 3 Series is the pick of the range
24 August 2023 - 17:46
The BMW M3 Competition holds the bragging rights in the 3 Series range with its ability to scorch from 0-100km/h in under four seconds.
Its R2.1m price places it out of the reach of many budgets, however, and BMW offers the M340i xDrive as a more affordable, mid-strength sports sedan alternative with still-fiery performance for about R730,000 less...
