Ferrari gets a new distributor in SA

Scuderia SA has been acquired by Smartgrowth Investments with André Rossouw as CEO

11 August 2023 - 13:05 Motor News Reporter
Scuderia Ferrari will continue to have three dealerships in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Scuderia SA, the official Ferrari distributor in Southern Africa, has been acquired by Smartgrowth Investments with André Rossouw as the CEO.

This follows the conclusion of negotiations that commenced in November 2022 for the purchase of shares from the company’s previous shareholders.

Rossouw has held several senior management positions in the luxury sports car business over the last 15 years, most recently as dealer principal of Porsche Centre Pretoria. 

“These certainly are exciting times for Ferrari in SA and we look forward to supporting this amazing brand under the new ownership structure,” he said.

Ferrari has dealerships in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Umhlanga. Scuderia SA celebrates its 50th anniversary as the official Ferrari dealer and plans to launch two new models in the fourth quarter of the year: the Purosangue and Roma Spider.

