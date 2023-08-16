Festival of Motoring gears up for Kyalami

Calling all gearheads. Visitors will be able to view and test drive cars from various brands.
The annual Festival of Motoring returns for its sixth instalment at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on August 25-27.
The event, which is co-hosted by WesBank, will have car exhibitions, seat-of-the-pants motoring experiences and entertainment for the whole family, according to organisers Messe Frankfurt SA.
“The three-day event provides consumers with a unique opportunity to experience new and exciting vehicles, technologies and innovations,” says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.
While it is not an industrywide show with several brands absent, exhibitors over the weekend will include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BAIC, BMW (cars and motorcycles), Chery, Citroën, Fiat, Haval, Isuzu, Jeep, Mini, Omoda, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche and Suzuki.
Aside from cars there will be more than 100 automotive and component exhibitors showcasing everything from tyres to cleaning products. Also on display will be custom cars and collectable classics, with the Cobra Club and BMW Car Club among those displaying their coveted rides.
Visitors will be able to take drives around the track and in one of the largest off-roading experiences yet built. From the latest supercars and electric vehicles, to regular street cars, participants can experience being behind the wheel or in the passenger seat in a controlled high-speed environment.
A family zone will feature gaming and simulator adventures.
The three-day event will feature about 70 track-based events including races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars, Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup motorcycles, Shelby Mustang Speed Challenge and G&H Transport Extreme Supercars.
General access tickets are priced at R265 per adult and R70 for children aged four to 12 years, with younger children attending for free. The ticket price includes a shuttle service to the Festival of Motoring from the Mall of Africa. Premium Suite Michelin VIP Hospitality Experience packages are also on sale.
