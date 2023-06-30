Ferrari unveils potent SF90 XX Stradale and Spider

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Ferrari has unveiled its all-new SF90 XX Stradale and Spider. Straddling the line between road-going supercars and uncompromising track weapons, these latest additions dial up to impressive new heights the already formidable performance of the standard SF90 models.
Revealed at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track on Thursday, the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider sport a modified power train consisting of a 4.0l, twin-turbocharged, V8 integrated with three electric motors: two on the front axle and one between the engine and gearbox.
Paired to an eight-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission with shift-logic borrowed from the Daytona SP3, Ferrari has upgraded the combustion unit with polished inlet and exhaust ducts. It also raised compression courtesy of new pistons and specific machining of the combustion chamber. This results in an increased power output of 586kW, up from 574kW. The engine's secondary air system was also scrapped, which saves 3.5kg.
Finished off with more potent electric motors (171kW up from 162kW) featuring an “extra-boost” system, the SF90 XX twins now lay claim to a system output of 757kW, which is 22kW more than what the standard SF90 produces.
Performance is, well, life-affirming, with the Stradale and Spider capable of 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h.
In the same breath, their sophisticated plug-in hybrid architecture allows for an all-electric driving range of 25km at speeds of up to 135km/h.
Of course, the track-focused XX treatment extends to the vehicles’ bodywork, where redesigned aero elements and a fixed rear wing result in significantly increased levels of downforce. The latter features two settings (Low Drag or High Downforce) and can develop up to 315kg of rear downforce at 250km/h.
Complemented by a clever closed underbody and revised front end, among various other not-so-subtle tweaks, you are looking at 530kg worth of downforce when travelling at the same speed.
Chassis tweaks, according to Ferrari, include elastic characteristics and kinematic angles designed solely to optimise handling on the limit. There is a 9% improvement in lateral performance compared with the standard SF90 Stradale in high-speed handling conditions, mostly as a result of downforce. The roll rate was reduced by 10% for better body control.
Both SF90 XX variants benefit from a full suite of advanced driver aids, including the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer 2.0 and electronic Side Slip Control 1.0. An upgraded brake package featuring more track-biased pads and larger rear rotors is further aided by the firm’s ABS EVO controller, which debuted on the 296 GTB. Working with the car's 6W-CDS sensor, it ensures stronger and more consistent braking performance in dry driving conditions.
Ferrari says the 6W-CDS sensor has also been upgraded and is now capable of measuring the acceleration and speed of rotation on three axes (X, Y and Z). This enables the other vehicle-dynamic controls to more accurately read the car’s dynamic behaviour, consequently optimising their intervention with much greater precision.
As to be expected, the interiors of both SF90 XX models have been pared down to the bare minimum and feature gravity-cheating upgrades such as lightweight carbon-fibre seats. The carpeting has also been relegated to shave off a few kilograms.
Ferrari plans to build just 799 examples of the SF90 XX Stradale, with each starting at €770,000 (about R15.8m). The SF90 XX Spider, with its retractable hardtop capable of opening or closing in 14 seconds, is set to be even more exclusive, with only 599 set to roll off the production line. Pricing for this model starts at €850,000.
All 1,398 cars have already been spoken for, with deliveries of the Stradale expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024. The Spider will follow later in the year.
Ferrari unveils potent SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
These extreme supercars are capable of 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h
