Opel sharpens logo for electric age

The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Opel has revealed a new interpretation of its emblem, following a trend towards simpler, minimalistic car badges.
Known as the “Blitz”, or “lighting bolt”, it will feature on production vehicles as early as 2024.
Closely associated with electricity, it’s the ideal emblem to symbolise Opel’s approach to the era of electromobility, says the company.
“Our ‘Blitz’ is more relevant than ever before. It not only symbolises our commitment to the democratisation of innovation and mobility but also conveys our commitment to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028.
“This year, we will already have 15 electrified models in our portfolio and can proudly say that Opel is electric,” says Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
“The sharpened, confident new ‘Blitz’, intersects the pure supporting ring, giving our iconic emblem a progressive, modern look. It is positioned proudly at the centre of our compass, which is our key graphic design principle. The compass is the backbone of our front, rear and interior design elements,” says Mark Adams, vice-president of design.
Huettl says the company will use the coming IAA Mobility event to be held between September 5 and 10 in Munich, Germany, to introduce the new logo to an international audience.
