Life / Motoring

News

Opel sharpens logo for electric age

The new ‘lightning bolt’ will debut on cars in 2024

27 June 2023 - 18:09 Motor News Reporter
Opel has updated its iconic 'Lightning' logo as it enters a new electric age. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel has updated its iconic 'Lightning' logo as it enters a new electric age. Picture: SUPPLIED

Opel has revealed a new interpretation of its emblem, following a trend towards simpler, minimalistic car badges.

Known as the “Blitz”, or “lighting bolt”, it will feature on production vehicles as early as 2024.

Closely associated with electricity, it’s the ideal emblem to symbolise Opel’s approach to the era of electromobility, says the company.

“Our ‘Blitz’ is more relevant than ever before. It not only symbolises our commitment to the democratisation of innovation and mobility but also conveys our commitment to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028.

“This year, we will already have 15 electrified models in our portfolio and can proudly say that Opel is electric,” says Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“The sharpened, confident new ‘Blitz’, intersects the pure supporting ring, giving our iconic emblem a progressive, modern look. It is positioned proudly at the centre of our compass, which is our key graphic design principle. The compass is the backbone of our front, rear and interior design elements,” says Mark Adams, vice-president of design.

Huettl says the company will use the coming IAA Mobility event to be held between September 5 and 10 in Munich, Germany, to introduce the new logo to an international audience. 

Stellantis rules the podium in the latest US J.D. Power survey

Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo bag the top three spots in the rankings for the fewest production glitches
Life
29 minutes ago

Fiat says goodbye to grey cars

The Italian car brand says mobility is going to be more colourful and cheerful
Life
1 day ago

Jaguar Land Rover morphs into JLR

The company has unveiled a new logo to match its brand differentiation strategy
Life
2 weeks ago

SA-made Opel Kadett Superboss to be turned into scale model

The scale model will be an exact replica of the Imola Red Superboss
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Oppenheimer missed opportunities to ...
Life / Books
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Toyota to make a Lamborghini-rivalling sports car
Life / Motoring
4.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine labels do not always tell ...
Life

Related Articles

REVIEW: Eclipse Cross is a charming, practical smoothie

Life / Motoring

The Classic Car show returns to Nasrec

Life / Motoring

Renault Captur impresses as an urban romper

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.