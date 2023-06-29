Avis joins Discovery Insure as partner in Pothole Patrol

Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Discovery Insure has announced car rental company Avis as a new partner in its Pothole Patrol initiative.
Launched in May 2021 in a joint operation between Discovery Insure, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), City of Johannesburg and Dialdirect, the project fixes potholes in Gauteng in a public-private partnership. The latter partner has since exited the consortium after its two-year contract expired.
“Together with the JRA, we are excited to have Avis join the Discovery Pothole Patrol,” said Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure.
“The monthly impact of pothole damage is estimated to cost about is R500m, and they are a major safety hazard. We believe this cross-sector partnership will help to make Johannesburg’s roads safer for everyone.”
Avis CEO Ramasela Ganda said: “This partnership will ensure that we stay true to this commitment. By working together with Discovery Insure and the JRA, we can make a real difference in the lives of our customers and broader society.”
JRA acting CEO Zweli Nyathi said: “Providing quality roads that are accessible and liveable for our communities is the JRA’s mission as the entity manages a 13,599km of road network across the City of Johannesburg. We therefore welcome this extended partnership in support of the Discovery Pothole Patrol, which is assisting our depots with some of our reactive maintenance on our road network, thus ensuing safer mobility for road users.”
The pothole patrol initiative has repaired close to 175,000 potholes since initiation, and in just two years there have been fewer pothole incidents on Johannesburg roads, made possible through Pothole Patrol. About 13,000 pothole patrol app downloads have been recorded so far, with 58,000 potholes reported through the medium, according to Discovery.
Member of the mayoral committee for transport MMC Kenny Kunene applauded the partnership, and highlighted difficulties in the transport portfolio to fix roads. He said there is a backlog of roads to fix in a limited budget.
Kunene also highlighted that the road network was past its sell-by date, and also mentioned the acts of zama zamas, whose illegal mining is reportedly ongoing directly below Johannesburg, informal car washes, as well as general water leaks, as the main reasons why road surfaces get damaged.
“The Discovery Pothole Patrol Initiative, eliminating one pothole at a time, is just one example of how the JRA and the City’s transport department is transforming the way in which it looks at service delivery,” said Kunene.
Pothole Patrol academy
Discovery Insure and Avis have also established an academy in Modderfontein, east of Johannesburg. The institution will serve as a skills development centre and provide youth from nearby communities with pothole-fixing skills.
“The academy will create a pipeline for the Discovery Pothole Patrol, and add capacity to the existing team of technicians. The graduates will also be equipped with business skills, and encouraged to start their own small businesses in the road maintenance industry,” added Discovery Insure strategy and value-added products head Kgodiso Mokonyane.
Enhanced technology to Pothole Patrol
A new addition in the fight against potholes is the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) software known as Amehlo. Translated as “eyes” in isiZulu, it is manufactured locally by local entrepreneur Aubrey Mnisi. Attached to a moving vehicle, Amehlo analyses environmental data using radar, depth optical sensors and uses LiDAR technology to gather information on road markings, condition, traffic signs and much more in real-time.
It has been adapted to meet the criteria required for the pursuits of the pothole patrol, and is able to identify cracks and imperfections, and measures and categorises potholes according size, providing insights for prioritisation.
The Pothole Patrol said despite new technology, community input remains invaluable and encouraged citizens to report potholes through the Discovery Pothole Patrol app, which is available on the IOS app store and Google Play.
