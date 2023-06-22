Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
BIKING
BMW boxer engine celebrates milestone
The iconic twin-cylinder engine has powered an impressive 1-million motorcycles
BMW’s iconic horizontally opposed two-cylinder motorcycle engine, more commonly called the boxer, has celebrated a milestone in BMW Motorrad’s centenary year.
On June 21, the one-millionth GS motorcycle equipped with a boxer engine rolled off the production line at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau. It was a BMW R 1250 GS, the German firm’s most famous bike and its best seller.
BMW motorcycles have been manufactured in Berlin since 1969 and the GS models with boxer engines since 1980.
The R80G/S, which was launched in 1980, was an early pioneer of today’s popular adventure motorcycle segment by combining off-road and on-road capabilities. The GS refers to Gelände/Straße (German for off-road/road).
What began with 798 cubic centimetres of displacement and a modest 37kW of power has developed over more than four decades into the hi-tech R 1250 GS touring enduro bike with 100kW and state-of-the-art electronic control systems such as ABS, traction control, engine drag torque control and semiactive suspension.
In 2004, the R1150 GS Adventure became a top seller after being used by actors Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in their Long Way Round adventure.
Dr Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, said: “With the R 80G/S and its unique combination of on-road and off-road suitability, everyday qualities and long-distance touring abilities, BMW Motorrad created the new motorcycle genre of touring enduros in 1980.
“The BMW GS with boxer engine became an icon, which achieved global success in this segment. What is more, the BMW GS became a legend and at the same time an indispensable cornerstone in the BMW Motorrad model range.”
Though it’s most readily associated with the GS, the boxer engine powers an assortment of BMW two-wheelers including the R1250 R roadster and R1250 RT tourer.
The latest edition of the BMW GS will be launched with a larger new 1,300cc boxer engine at its world premiere in Berlin on September 28, at the grand opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.
The launch will form part of the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of BMW’s motorcycle division, which includes a big party at the BMW Motorrad Days where thousands of motorcycle fans from all over the world are expected in Berlin from July 7-9.
