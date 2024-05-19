Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB goes on sale in SA

Updates include new LED headlights, a better MBUX system and trailer manoeuvring feature

19 May 2024 - 21:17
by Motor News Reporter
The cutesy aggression has been refined in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB. Picture: SUPPLIED
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLB is now available in SA featuring updated looks and specification. The front bumper is redesigned with visual underbody protection points, and the radiator grille gets four horizontal louvres, much like its newer and larger GLC cousin.

More striking full-LED headlights and rear lights are added, as is a new Spectral blue metallic paint colour. In basic trim, the new GLB is fitted with 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, optionally 19 or 20-inch wheels.

The cabin is upgraded with the free-standing seven-inch instrument cluster melded with the 10.25-inch main display. A larger and wider multimedia hub with two 10.25‑inch displays is available as an option, and all feature the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system.

In its latest guise, the MBUX system has newly designed display styles in “Classic”, “Sporty” and “Discreet” themes. It also gets a more intelligent voice assistant that continually learns the driver’s patterns, preferences or their routes. It can suggest personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions and drivers can also toggle between navigation, assistance, and services modes.

Ten ambient light settings set the mood in the cabin for five or seven passengers and functions such as “media” and “phone” are operated via the touchscreen or the leather-clad multifunction steering-wheel. Artico leather, which is a cheaper, more resilient and man-made substitute for real leather that sits between cloth and real leather upholstery can be optioned for the tiller, but there is no wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay functionality, though.

The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB is made smarter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Functional equipment bundles have been created but the basic equipment includes high beam assist, a reversing camera and the USB package with more powerful ports. Customers can also order the parking package and the mirror package but from the Progressive equipment variant.

Power train choices are just the GLB 220d for now. It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine producing 140kW and 400Nm driving the front wheels through an eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission. Safety assistance includes steering control, lane keeping assist and the first-time availability of a trailer manoeuvring assist function with camera support, and ESP trailer stabilisation for the GLB.

Prices

GLB 220 d: R1,116,100 

GLB220 d 7-seater: R1,133,700 

