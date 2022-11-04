×

Life / Motoring

BIKING

Triumph Street Triple gains naked aggression for 2023

The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes

04 November 2022 - 18:49 Denis Droppa
The naked streetfighter has aggressive new styling and more power. Picture: SUPPLIED
British firm Triumph has launched its new 2023 Street Triple 765 range, updating its naked streetfighter with increased power, aggressive new styling and advanced rider electronics.

The line-up includes the R, the RS, and a new limited-edition Moto2 Edition that commemorates Triumph being the sole engine supplier to the Moto2 world championship.

The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes. It has an even more engaged and focused ride, courtesy of unique clip-on handlebars and Öhlins fully adjustable forks to deliver precise handling for both road and track. Carbon-fibre bodywork, Moto2 branding, a unique Moto2 start-up screen and an individually numbered top yoke mark this stunning machine out as the ultimate Street Triple.

Engine upgrades derived directly from the Moto2 race engine programme result in a significant step up in performance across the updated Street Triple range. The three-cylinder 765cc engine in RS and Moto 2 edition boasts a category-leading peak power of 96kW plus increased peak torque at 80Nm on all models.

The bikes have improved responsiveness and acceleration with revised gearing and final drive, while a new freer-flowing exhaust delivers the trademark charismatic triple-cylinder soundtrack

Fitted to all three models is a track-ready quickshifter which allows up- and downshifts without having to use the clutch, while upshifts can be made without closing the throttle.

Complementing the added muscle is aggressive new styling which includes all-LED lighting, which on the RS and Moto2 Edition features a distinctively shaped DRL (daytime running light) incorporated into the headlights.

Enhanced ergonomics and highest ever specification make this latest generation of the Street Triple the most agile and precise handling ever.

New limited-edition Moto2 Edition commemorates Triumph being the sole engine supplier to the Moto2 world championship. Picture: SUPPLIED
High-tech safety comes in the form of newly optimised cornering ABS and switchable cornering traction control. The riding modes have been upgraded with new, more dynamic throttle maps.

High performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres come fitted as standard to the Street Triple RS and the Moto2 Edition. These legal road tyres offer racetrack levels of grip and outstanding high-speed stability, says Triumph.

The new Street Triple 756 RS and Moto2 Edition feature 5” full-colour TFT instruments, which are angle adjustable for an optimal view, regardless of rider height. The ergonomically optimised switch cubes and five-way joystick offer intuitive system navigation. The My Triumph connectivity system is pre-enabled, meaning that Street Triple owners can access turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module and free My Triumph app.

A lap timer is included on the RS and Moto2 Edition for track day use.

The new Triumph 765 will arrive in SA in the RS model, with one each of the Moto 2 Street Triples in mid 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the time.

Life
1 week ago

Life
3 months ago

Life
2 years ago
