Disability no obstacle for this car enthusiast

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
It is critical that the continent responsibly manages its interface with the global community
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Many of us would battle if we were to spend just a day in a wheelchair experiencing the world through the eyes of someone who relies on it for mobility. Our eyes would be opened to just how challenging daily routines can be, let alone the prospect of finding employment.
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was involved in a car accident with his family during a trip to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape. He suffered a spinal cord injury that rendered him a quadriplegic.
Today, Londa is the owner of A+ Auto Panel Beaters on the East Rand. He employs six staff and they offer everything from dent and scratch removal to full respray, minor motor body repairs and paint restoration.
“I’ve always loved cars. I remember our family car fondly. It was an old bakkie that had belonged to my grandfather. My dream car has always been a BMW,” he says.
Londa started buying old cars from salvage yards and would get professionals to give them a complete overhaul. He says it later occurred to him that he could make a living out of doing the same thing.
It wasn’t long before he was trying his hand at panel beating and doing repairs from his yard — work that turned neighbours’ heads.
“People could see what a neat job I did. More work started coming in and I ended up opening a small motor body repair shop. Finally, I was living my passion and working full-time with cars,” says the entrepreneur.
Jacques Viljoen, national director of Sambra (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association), says disability is not an insurmountable obstacle in the sector, and people living with disability are thriving in the automotive industry, specifically the motor body repair sector.
Londa concedes admits that living with disability isn’t easy, especially in a service industry.
“You need to win the customer’s trust in terms of your ability to deliver quality workmanship. Quality is so important if your business is to succeed. Word of mouth spreads quickly and can work in your favour if your standard of work is consistently high,” he says.
“There are many different opportunities available and there are exceptional people living with disabilities steering themselves up the career ladder in the motor industry — and inspiring others to do the same,” adds Viljoen.
Luvo has big dreams for the future. With the backing of Sambra, he is confident of getting more access to the market so that he can one day own a bigger business and create more jobs.
“I would like to gain funding so that my workshop can be recognised by insurers and I can buy more equipment,” he says.
Londa advises others living with disabilities to not believe they are in any way disadvantaged.
“You can live your dream. It is up to you. Persist on the path you want to follow. I am living proof you are able to succeed at anything you put your mind to and are passionate about,” he says.
December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Feature
Disability no obstacle for this car enthusiast
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was paralysed in a car accident; undaunted, he now owns a panel-beating shop
Many of us would battle if we were to spend just a day in a wheelchair experiencing the world through the eyes of someone who relies on it for mobility. Our eyes would be opened to just how challenging daily routines can be, let alone the prospect of finding employment.
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was involved in a car accident with his family during a trip to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape. He suffered a spinal cord injury that rendered him a quadriplegic.
Today, Londa is the owner of A+ Auto Panel Beaters on the East Rand. He employs six staff and they offer everything from dent and scratch removal to full respray, minor motor body repairs and paint restoration.
“I’ve always loved cars. I remember our family car fondly. It was an old bakkie that had belonged to my grandfather. My dream car has always been a BMW,” he says.
Londa started buying old cars from salvage yards and would get professionals to give them a complete overhaul. He says it later occurred to him that he could make a living out of doing the same thing.
It wasn’t long before he was trying his hand at panel beating and doing repairs from his yard — work that turned neighbours’ heads.
“People could see what a neat job I did. More work started coming in and I ended up opening a small motor body repair shop. Finally, I was living my passion and working full-time with cars,” says the entrepreneur.
Jacques Viljoen, national director of Sambra (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association), says disability is not an insurmountable obstacle in the sector, and people living with disability are thriving in the automotive industry, specifically the motor body repair sector.
Londa concedes admits that living with disability isn’t easy, especially in a service industry.
“You need to win the customer’s trust in terms of your ability to deliver quality workmanship. Quality is so important if your business is to succeed. Word of mouth spreads quickly and can work in your favour if your standard of work is consistently high,” he says.
“There are many different opportunities available and there are exceptional people living with disabilities steering themselves up the career ladder in the motor industry — and inspiring others to do the same,” adds Viljoen.
Luvo has big dreams for the future. With the backing of Sambra, he is confident of getting more access to the market so that he can one day own a bigger business and create more jobs.
“I would like to gain funding so that my workshop can be recognised by insurers and I can buy more equipment,” he says.
Londa advises others living with disabilities to not believe they are in any way disadvantaged.
“You can live your dream. It is up to you. Persist on the path you want to follow. I am living proof you are able to succeed at anything you put your mind to and are passionate about,” he says.
December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Quadriplegic IndyCar driver races again
INDUSTRY NEWS: Helping to move the nation
350,000 licence backlog to clear after printer repairs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Carlos Ghosn files $1bn lawsuit against Nissan
Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record
350,000 licence backlog to clear after printer repairs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.