Life / Motoring

Road-legal MotoGP Honda breaks auction world record

At R3.8m the limited-production machine is the most expensive Japanese bike yet to go under the hammer

10 January 2022 - 11:11 Motor News Reporter
The Honda RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Honda RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike. Picture: SUPPLIED

An as-new example of Honda’s RC213V-S has just broken a new world record, becoming the most expensive Japanese motorcycle yet sold at auction.

Hosted by specialist automotive marketplace Collecting Cars, the “MotoGP bike for the road” sold for a £182,500 (R3.8m).

The rare superbike has never been ridden and remains in its original flight case, with just one mile (1.6km) on the odometer. Having never left its shipping crate, the bike is pristine with no damage or wear.

The RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike, sharing 80% of its parts with the Repsol Honda raced by Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez in that year’s MotoGP championship.

Powered by a 999cc four-stroke V4 engine, this 2016 model also features the full HRC Race Kit, which comprises a recalibrated ECU, a titanium exhaust system, a front ram duct, a race-pattern quickshifter, a data logger and a remote control cable for the front brake lever. These upgrades reduce the bike’s total weight by 10kg and increase power output from 117kW to 160kW.

Also fitted are some of the highest quality components available, including Ohlins TTX front forks, powerful Brembo brakes and forged magnesium Marchesini Racing wheels.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said, “Honda’s RC213V-S is a thrilling, exquisitely crafted machine, and this example attracted global attention and extremely competitive bidding on Collecting Cars. We are proud to have achieved yet another world-record sales price — this time for an incredible road-legal MotoGP that will be a jewel in the new owner’s collection.”

SA’s Brad Binder seals sixth in race for MotoGP title

Seventh place in Sunday’s season finale in Valencia, Spain, earns achievement for top-placed KTM rider
Life
1 month ago

Rossi inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

The Italian put an end to his illustrious career with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix
Life
1 month ago

All-new Triumph Tiger 1200 burns brighter

The three-cylinder adventure bike is lighter, slimmer and more powerful
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyprus lab finds Covid-19 infections that mix up ...
Life
2.
This year, quit being your worst enemy (even when ...
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do I get ...
Life
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
These are SA’s best-selling SUVs
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Rare Alfa GTV 6 3.0 fetches R1.1m at Bryanston auction

Life / Motoring

Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren F1 car sells for nearly R100m

Life / Motoring

Want a slice of rock n roll car history? Bono’s old Benz is for sale

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.