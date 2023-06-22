Life / Motoring

International News

MG to debut new electric sports car at Goodwood Festival

The Cyberster is a modern EV take on the small roadster niche

22 June 2023 - 18:30 Motor News Reporter
The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster that's marginally larger than a BMW Z4. Picture: SUPPLIED
The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster that's marginally larger than a BMW Z4. Picture: SUPPLIED

MG Motor UK has confirmed that its new Cyberster electric sports car will make its global debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, and take on the hill climb.

The boldly styled two-seater convertible will be showcased on the main MG stand, allowing festivalgoers a close look at its interior and exterior styling. Signature exterior highlights include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as scissor doors and a Kammback (chopped-off) tail. 

MG doesn’t divulge powertrain figures.

“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed, and with a global debut. The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically advanced EV. Two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate,” said Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “We are absolutely delighted that MG Motor UK will be returning to Goodwood this summer, and honoured that it has chosen the Festival of Speed to host the global debut for the MG Cyberster. With such rich history between Goodwood and MG, and ahead of its centenary in 2024, I’m thrilled MG will be so much part of the festival this year.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from July 13-16. 

Signature exterior highlights include broad rear haunches and a Kammback tail. Picture: SUPPLIED
Signature exterior highlights include broad rear haunches and a Kammback tail. Picture: SUPPLIED

The iconic and British marque, which is owned by Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation, will also showcase two more EV performance cars. Both will appear in the First Glance paddock, including a British-designed and built prototype code-named EX4.

Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record

The Koenigsegg Regera reclaims the speed and braking record after being beaten by Croatia’s contender
Life
2 days ago

Citroën to unveil a sub-R500,000 electric car

The new Citroën e-C3 will counter the arrival of lower-cost Chinese brands in the European market
Life
3 days ago

Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept

The extrovert car showcases daring design and groundbreaking powertrain technology
Life
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: New Toyota Urban Cruiser is more car for ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Seven great car buys for half a mil
Life / Motoring
3.
Five books to curl up with in July
Life / Books
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine labels do not always tell ...
Life
5.
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record

Life / Motoring

How to say goodbye to your classic car

Life / Motoring

Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.