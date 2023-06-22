MG to debut new electric sports car at Goodwood Festival

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
DA bill is proposed as an alternative to the Treasury’s Public Procurement Bill
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Earlier this week, MTN issued a strongly worded statement, calling out ‘governance concerns at IHS’
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
Annual inflation was just below 40% in May after touching a 24-year high above 85% in October 2022
Cheetahs’ biggest weapons will be determination, tenacity and refusal to lose
Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices
MG Motor UK has confirmed that its new Cyberster electric sports car will make its global debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, and take on the hill climb.
The boldly styled two-seater convertible will be showcased on the main MG stand, allowing festivalgoers a close look at its interior and exterior styling. Signature exterior highlights include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as scissor doors and a Kammback (chopped-off) tail.
MG doesn’t divulge powertrain figures.
“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed, and with a global debut. The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically advanced EV. Two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate,” said Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK.
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “We are absolutely delighted that MG Motor UK will be returning to Goodwood this summer, and honoured that it has chosen the Festival of Speed to host the global debut for the MG Cyberster. With such rich history between Goodwood and MG, and ahead of its centenary in 2024, I’m thrilled MG will be so much part of the festival this year.”
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from July 13-16.
The iconic and British marque, which is owned by Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation, will also showcase two more EV performance cars. Both will appear in the First Glance paddock, including a British-designed and built prototype code-named EX4.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
MG to debut new electric sports car at Goodwood Festival
The Cyberster is a modern EV take on the small roadster niche
MG Motor UK has confirmed that its new Cyberster electric sports car will make its global debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, and take on the hill climb.
The boldly styled two-seater convertible will be showcased on the main MG stand, allowing festivalgoers a close look at its interior and exterior styling. Signature exterior highlights include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as scissor doors and a Kammback (chopped-off) tail.
MG doesn’t divulge powertrain figures.
“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed, and with a global debut. The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically advanced EV. Two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate,” said Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK.
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “We are absolutely delighted that MG Motor UK will be returning to Goodwood this summer, and honoured that it has chosen the Festival of Speed to host the global debut for the MG Cyberster. With such rich history between Goodwood and MG, and ahead of its centenary in 2024, I’m thrilled MG will be so much part of the festival this year.”
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from July 13-16.
The iconic and British marque, which is owned by Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation, will also showcase two more EV performance cars. Both will appear in the First Glance paddock, including a British-designed and built prototype code-named EX4.
Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record
Citroën to unveil a sub-R500,000 electric car
Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Swedish supercar sets new 0-400km/h-0 world record
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.