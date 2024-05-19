Audi SA extends maintenance plan up to a record 15 years

Audi's extended maintenance plan is designed to ease customer's financial pressure. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi now offers the option to extend the Audi Freeway Plan (AFP) to a maximum of 15 years or 300,000km. Previously all models were sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan, extendable to 10 years/300,000km.
The new plan adds to peace of mind with an additional five years to the offering and can be extended, with no waiting period, at any time before the existing AFP expires. It covers services, wear-and-tear items and certain repairs but only after a specialised Audi Dealer assessment.
In addition, the AFP includes Audi’s roadside assistance programme and emergency support. Furthermore, with the AFP extension programme, Audi customers can tailor their extensions to their specific needs through various plans calculated on time or mileage, with both service as well as full maintenance options.
Should a customer wish to purchase an AFP Extension when buying a new vehicle, the additional cost can be included in the financing structure through Audi Financial Services.
Benefits of the AFP Extension include immediate coverage, with no waiting period, protection from inflationary increases on parts and no limits in terms of claims values. It also warrants against potential defective workmanship, replacement and repair of defective parts on condition the terms and conditions have not been invalidated, informs Audi.
“It’s no secret that, the older vehicles become, the more maintenance they require. This can increase ownership costs, which could put consumers under additional financial pressure. With the Audi Freeway Plan Extension, those customers who choose to keep their vehicles for longer now have the option of buying themselves considerable peace of mind by not having to worry about the costs of servicing and maintaining their vehicles,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
If your AFP has expired, the Audi value service is an optional short-term contract costing R6,079. It covers vehicles from six to 13 years old, with a mileage below 270,000km covering two oil change services across two years/30,000km. The agreement includes roadside assistance, and the guarantee that only Audi genuine parts are used.
Local News
Audi SA extends maintenance plan up to a record 15 years
Previously you could extend the standard maintenance plan to 10 years/300,000km
Audi now offers the option to extend the Audi Freeway Plan (AFP) to a maximum of 15 years or 300,000km. Previously all models were sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan, extendable to 10 years/300,000km.
The new plan adds to peace of mind with an additional five years to the offering and can be extended, with no waiting period, at any time before the existing AFP expires. It covers services, wear-and-tear items and certain repairs but only after a specialised Audi Dealer assessment.
In addition, the AFP includes Audi’s roadside assistance programme and emergency support. Furthermore, with the AFP extension programme, Audi customers can tailor their extensions to their specific needs through various plans calculated on time or mileage, with both service as well as full maintenance options.
Should a customer wish to purchase an AFP Extension when buying a new vehicle, the additional cost can be included in the financing structure through Audi Financial Services.
Benefits of the AFP Extension include immediate coverage, with no waiting period, protection from inflationary increases on parts and no limits in terms of claims values. It also warrants against potential defective workmanship, replacement and repair of defective parts on condition the terms and conditions have not been invalidated, informs Audi.
“It’s no secret that, the older vehicles become, the more maintenance they require. This can increase ownership costs, which could put consumers under additional financial pressure. With the Audi Freeway Plan Extension, those customers who choose to keep their vehicles for longer now have the option of buying themselves considerable peace of mind by not having to worry about the costs of servicing and maintaining their vehicles,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
If your AFP has expired, the Audi value service is an optional short-term contract costing R6,079. It covers vehicles from six to 13 years old, with a mileage below 270,000km covering two oil change services across two years/30,000km. The agreement includes roadside assistance, and the guarantee that only Audi genuine parts are used.
A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA
Chinese brand JAC opens larger parts warehouse
Golf GTI fans in for a treat as VW unveils new model on May 31
SA farmers to get first look at hulking new GWM products
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.