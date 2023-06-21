VW plans external audit of Xinjiang plant after forced labour record

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Eskom's transmission operations will be hived off into a separate company as part of a sweeping overhaul of the cash-strapped power utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Dutch court approves its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer, but restructuring process allows it to avoid bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
Berlin — Germany’s top carmakers were challenged by a Berlin-based rights group on Wednesday over the extent of their due diligence to prevent forced labour in their supply chain, as Volkswagen said it would conduct an audit at its plant in Xinjiang.
Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were accused of providing insufficient proof that their efforts to track their suppliers in Xinjiang, China, complied with Germany’s new supply chain law, according to the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).
Volkswagen said it was surprised by the allegations and was examining the complaint, filed by ECCHR with Germany’s export control office BAFA.
The carmaker has a plant in Xinjiang¹s capital that does not produce vehicles but runs quality checks on cars for sale in the region.
Its China chief visited the plant earlier this year and said he saw no signs of forced labour, but the company has come under heavy pressure from investors and activists to do further due diligence.
At its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, CEO Oliver Blume said the company would commission an external independent audit of the plant this year.
Supply chain law
Since January 1, 2023, companies in Germany above a certain size must establish due diligence procedures, including an annual risk analysis, that prevent human rights and environmental abuses within their global supply chains.
UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1-million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China’s western Xinjiang region. Researchers and rights groups say the camps have been used as a source for low paid and coercive labour.
China denies all accusations of abuse.
While BMW and Mercedes-Benz do not have their own plants in Xinjiang, researchers at Sheffield Hallam University and others have documented links between the carmakers' suppliers and companies with operations in or near the region.
Mercedes-Benz and BMW said they had not received the ECCHR complaint.
“We are in contact with our suppliers and whenever concerns are raised, we push suppliers for clarification,” Mercedes-Benz added.
BMW said it holds suppliers to social and environmental standards which include requiring they take preventative measures as required by law.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VW plans external audit of Xinjiang plant after forced labour record
Rights groups challenge German carmakers under new supply chain law enacted in part to protect against forced labour
Berlin — Germany’s top carmakers were challenged by a Berlin-based rights group on Wednesday over the extent of their due diligence to prevent forced labour in their supply chain, as Volkswagen said it would conduct an audit at its plant in Xinjiang.
Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were accused of providing insufficient proof that their efforts to track their suppliers in Xinjiang, China, complied with Germany’s new supply chain law, according to the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).
Volkswagen said it was surprised by the allegations and was examining the complaint, filed by ECCHR with Germany’s export control office BAFA.
The carmaker has a plant in Xinjiang¹s capital that does not produce vehicles but runs quality checks on cars for sale in the region.
Its China chief visited the plant earlier this year and said he saw no signs of forced labour, but the company has come under heavy pressure from investors and activists to do further due diligence.
At its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, CEO Oliver Blume said the company would commission an external independent audit of the plant this year.
Supply chain law
Since January 1, 2023, companies in Germany above a certain size must establish due diligence procedures, including an annual risk analysis, that prevent human rights and environmental abuses within their global supply chains.
UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1-million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China’s western Xinjiang region. Researchers and rights groups say the camps have been used as a source for low paid and coercive labour.
China denies all accusations of abuse.
While BMW and Mercedes-Benz do not have their own plants in Xinjiang, researchers at Sheffield Hallam University and others have documented links between the carmakers' suppliers and companies with operations in or near the region.
Mercedes-Benz and BMW said they had not received the ECCHR complaint.
“We are in contact with our suppliers and whenever concerns are raised, we push suppliers for clarification,” Mercedes-Benz added.
BMW said it holds suppliers to social and environmental standards which include requiring they take preventative measures as required by law.
Reuters
VW steers clear of discount battle in China
South African motor sector stuck in the ICE age
Indonesia woos VW for electric vehicle investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
VW steers clear of discount battle in China
Indonesia woos VW for electric vehicle investment
VW’s flagship Golf 8 R finally lands in SA after production delays
Global groups wary of carbon offsets aim to devise their own credits
EU top court rules against Mercedes over defeat device
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.