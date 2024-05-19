Sport / Other Sport

Tadej Pogacar wins Giro stage 15 after attack on the climb

Victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight

19 May 2024 - 19:41
by Rohith Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Bengaluru — Tadej Pogacar underlined his climbing credentials in the Italian Alps on Sunday when the Giro d’Italia leader won stage 15, the longest and arguably toughest of the race which involved an altitude gain of 5,400m.

On the 222km ride from Manerba del Garda to Livigno, Pogacar attacked on the climb with a 14km solo ride to chase down the breakaway riders and leader Nairo Quintana, overtaking the Colombian with 1.9km to go on the Mottolino ascent.

Pogacar then dropped Quintana, a Giro d’Italia winner in 2014 who he had watched the race as a child, and the 25-year-old Slovenian raced to the summit, leaving the chasing pack far behind to almost double his overall lead with one week to go.

“Today was one of the best days for me ... it was a really nice stage, really good route with nice climbs. The team did a good job. We had this stage in mind since December,” Pogacar said.

“I’m super happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway but I gave it all in the last 10km-15km. I’m super happy I could win a Queen Stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy.

“I used to watch Quintana and [Chris] Froome attacking each other but always too close to the finish. I was always angry that he [Quintana] wouldn’t attack from distance but today he did a good job.”

The victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight while his closest rivals Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth and sixth, 2min 51sec behind.

Pogacar, a double winner of the Tour de France, has now established a lead of 6min 41sec over Thomas while Martinez is a further 15sec behind.

Monday is a rest day and the Giro resumes a day later with stage 16 in the mountains, a 202km ride from Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena.

Reuters

Julian Alaphilippe goes alone to win Giro Stage 12

Tadej Pogacar maintains his hold on the leader’s jersey
Sport
3 days ago

Milan wins tight stage from Merlier who is relegated for interference

Tadej Pogacar maintains his hold on the leader’s jersey in Giro d’Italia
Sport
4 days ago

Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro stage 10

Frenchman celebrates at the finish line with his brother Aurelien, who came fifth
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Manchester City clinch fourth successive league ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Liverpool hand Klopp a final win as much-loved ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Coach Van Rooyen lauds Lions’ fighting spirit
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena backs himself to be ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pogacar retains Giro lead as Kooij pips Milan in stage nine sprint

Sport / Other Sport

Spain’s Pelayo Sanchez wins Giro stage six, Tadej Pogacar retains lead

Sport / Other Sport

Benjamin Thomas wins Giro stage after breakaway holds off peloton

Sport / Other Sport

Jonathan Milan outsprints Kaden Groves to win Giro stage four

Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar powers into lead with Giro stage win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.