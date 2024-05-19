Tadej Pogacar wins Giro stage 15 after attack on the climb

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Bengaluru — Tadej Pogacar underlined his climbing credentials in the Italian Alps on Sunday when the Giro d’Italia leader won stage 15, the longest and arguably toughest of the race which involved an altitude gain of 5,400m.
On the 222km ride from Manerba del Garda to Livigno, Pogacar attacked on the climb with a 14km solo ride to chase down the breakaway riders and leader Nairo Quintana, overtaking the Colombian with 1.9km to go on the Mottolino ascent.
Pogacar then dropped Quintana, a Giro d’Italia winner in 2014 who he had watched the race as a child, and the 25-year-old Slovenian raced to the summit, leaving the chasing pack far behind to almost double his overall lead with one week to go.
“Today was one of the best days for me ... it was a really nice stage, really good route with nice climbs. The team did a good job. We had this stage in mind since December,” Pogacar said.
“I’m super happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway but I gave it all in the last 10km-15km. I’m super happy I could win a Queen Stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy.
“I used to watch Quintana and [Chris] Froome attacking each other but always too close to the finish. I was always angry that he [Quintana] wouldn’t attack from distance but today he did a good job.”
The victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight while his closest rivals Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth and sixth, 2min 51sec behind.
Pogacar, a double winner of the Tour de France, has now established a lead of 6min 41sec over Thomas while Martinez is a further 15sec behind.
Monday is a rest day and the Giro resumes a day later with stage 16 in the mountains, a 202km ride from Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena.
Tadej Pogacar wins Giro stage 15 after attack on the climb
Victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight
Bengaluru — Tadej Pogacar underlined his climbing credentials in the Italian Alps on Sunday when the Giro d’Italia leader won stage 15, the longest and arguably toughest of the race which involved an altitude gain of 5,400m.
On the 222km ride from Manerba del Garda to Livigno, Pogacar attacked on the climb with a 14km solo ride to chase down the breakaway riders and leader Nairo Quintana, overtaking the Colombian with 1.9km to go on the Mottolino ascent.
Pogacar then dropped Quintana, a Giro d’Italia winner in 2014 who he had watched the race as a child, and the 25-year-old Slovenian raced to the summit, leaving the chasing pack far behind to almost double his overall lead with one week to go.
“Today was one of the best days for me ... it was a really nice stage, really good route with nice climbs. The team did a good job. We had this stage in mind since December,” Pogacar said.
“I’m super happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway but I gave it all in the last 10km-15km. I’m super happy I could win a Queen Stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy.
“I used to watch Quintana and [Chris] Froome attacking each other but always too close to the finish. I was always angry that he [Quintana] wouldn’t attack from distance but today he did a good job.”
The victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight while his closest rivals Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth and sixth, 2min 51sec behind.
Pogacar, a double winner of the Tour de France, has now established a lead of 6min 41sec over Thomas while Martinez is a further 15sec behind.
Monday is a rest day and the Giro resumes a day later with stage 16 in the mountains, a 202km ride from Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena.
Reuters
Julian Alaphilippe goes alone to win Giro Stage 12
Milan wins tight stage from Merlier who is relegated for interference
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro stage 10
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pogacar retains Giro lead as Kooij pips Milan in stage nine sprint
Spain’s Pelayo Sanchez wins Giro stage six, Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Benjamin Thomas wins Giro stage after breakaway holds off peloton
Jonathan Milan outsprints Kaden Groves to win Giro stage four
Pogacar powers into lead with Giro stage win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.