BMW scores a century with its R 12nineT motorcycle

The retro-styled bike can be extensively customised

24 May 2023 - 13:35 Denis Droppa
Like its forerunner, the new bike blends old-school looks with modern technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
Like its forerunner, the new bike blends old-school looks with modern technology. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW Motorrad, the German carmaker’s motorcycle division, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and has launched the new R 12nineT to commemorate the occasion.

The roadster is the successor to the R nineT which was launched 10 years ago on the company’s 90th birthday.

Like its forerunner, the new bike blends old-school looks with modern technology. BMW Motorrad describes the new BMW R 12nineT as a purist, powerful classic roadster, which can be customised to your heart’s content with a wealth of individualisation options.

As before, the bike is powered by an air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder 1,170cc boxer engine, feeding the rear wheel via shaft drive. The flat-twin engine has been a staple in BMW’s two-wheeler range since its first motorcycle, the R32, a century ago.

The addition of the number 12 in the model name reflects the engine’s displacement, a naming technique used for other BMW models — including the current R18. 

Classic analogue clocks have integrated digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED
Classic analogue clocks have integrated digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED

Like the R nineT, the newcomer is a retro-styled “naked” bike that lacks wind protecting fairings. It features a new 1970s-inspired design reduced to the essentials, with BMW Motorrad saying a purist, classic look and attention to detail were at the top of the agenda.

Particular attention to detail is evident in the redesigned front mudguard, the LED main headlamp with black surround light guide element and the two round instruments in the traditional style of days gone by, says Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad.

With customising in mind, the new R 12nineT also features an LED rear light unit integrated into the seat, which makes it easy to realise a “short tail”.

BMW will reveal more details about the R 12nineT, including price and specifications, in the second half of 2023. 

Triumph Street Triple gains naked aggression for 2023

The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
Life
6 months ago

BMW F900 XR is an easygoing tourer

The junior XR is a more affordable alternative to Beemer’s powerful S1000 XR
Life
1 year ago

Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth

Francesco Bagnaia crashes out and championship lead is down to one point
Life
1 week ago
