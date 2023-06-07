Equities slide after Bank of Canada’s surprise hike awakens fear that US rates may stay higher for longer
Prices:
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Stand by for Volvo’s EX30 — SA’s most affordable electric SUV
Though small, the fully electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds
Volvo has launched the electric EX30, its smallest SUV to date. The car’s focus is affordability but performance isn’t on the back burner, with the flagship model promising 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds.
When it goes on sale in SA in the first quarter of 2024, the five-model range will be priced between R775,900 and R995,900, placing it among a handful of electric vehicles selling for under R1m. The least expensive Volvo EV at the moment is the XC40 P6 Recharge available for R1,075,000.
Local orders for the EX30 open on June 8 and the car will be available in single-motor and dual-motor versions, with a range of as much as 480km per charge, depending on the battery. At 4,233mm long the EX30 slots in under the 4,425mm XC40 as the brand’s smallest car.
Unveiled in Milan, for its global debut on Wednesday, the EX30 follows the introduction of the larger EX90 in November.
The Swedish firm is directly targeting Tesla with its competitive pricing after Elon Musk’s firm cut prices several times this year as competition heats up in the EV market. Volvo aims for half its sales volumes to be EVs by 2025 and 100% by 2030, and describes the EX30 as a premium electric SUV at a similar price to combustion engine-powered equivalents.
The model is offered with two battery types. Cheaper LFP (lithium ferro-phosphate) batteries are targeted at clients mostly travelling within cities or over shorter distances. More efficient NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) batteries offer an extended range of up to 480km.
Volvo says the cots of owning an EX30 is lower than its other EVs and most competitors in the compact SUV EV segment. On a public fast charger, the car can be juiced up from 10% to 80% in a little over 25 minutes.
Locally, the car will be available in two power outputs and three levels of specification. The two-wheel drive Core Single Motor provides 200kW of power and 343Nm of torque. The 51kWh battery provides a claimed 344km range, and standard features include auto cruise control, LED headlights, rear view camera and 18-inch wheels. Quoted performance is 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and, like all Volvos today, top speed is limited to 180km/h.
Next up is the EX30 Plus Single Motor ER, with the same outputs but a 69kWh battery that extends the driving range to 480km and snips the 0-100 time to 5.3 seconds. It adds features such as a digital key, power operated tailgate, wireless phone charger, two-zone climate control, a 1,000W Harman Kardon premium sound system and 19-inch wheels.
The all wheel-drive Twin Motor Performance brings 315kW and 543Nm to the party and promises that 3.6 second 0-100 sprint, making it the quickest Volvo to date. With a range of 460km, the Twin Motor Performance is available in Plus guise with the same specifications, and a range-topping Ultra model with extra features such as a panoramic roof, 360º camera, electrically adjustable front seats and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Ultra is also available as a Single Motor model.
Being Volvos, the EX30s are packed with safety and collision-avoidance technology, including a feature that prevents the doors being opened when the car senses cyclists or pedestrians passing.
The interior lays on the Swedish firm’s typical modern, minimalistic design and, like the recently launched C40 Recharge, features recycled and renewable materials.
In connectivity, it offers a 12.3-inch high-resolution central display running the latest Android-powered infotainment system and wireless update functionality.
“The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company,” said Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan.
“We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty, because it delivers everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.”
Prices:
