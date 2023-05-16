New Hino 700 Series makes a big leap

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Hino SA has launched the all-new 700 Series. The original 700 Series of extra-heavy trucks was introduced to the local market in 2004 and underwent an upgrade in 2019. The 2023 model introduces enhancements in technology, active and passive safety systems, and weight reduction for improved fuel economy and lower running costs.
The first major exterior enhancements in 14 years see aerodynamic enhancers, a bolder grille with a three-dimension appearance, and sharply styled headlamps.
Inside, the new model with a redesigned cab has new seats that accommodate a wider range of driver body heights. There are clearer speedo and tachometer readouts, a multi-information display double the original size with prominent display of selected gears and ranges, eco mode, time, water temperature, fuel level, total distance and trip meter.
The new 700 Series is the first Hino in SA to feature multifunctional controls on the steering wheel. These operate the multi-information display, cruise control, Bluetooth audio and telephone. Air conditioning, an AM/FM audio system with CD player, USB, AUX and Bluetooth, electric windows, central locking, transponder immobiliser key and halogen headlights are standard fitments.
The range comprises four models: a tipper, freight carrier, and two truck-tractors, all 6x4 configurations. Power is supplied by a 13l six-cylinder turbocharged and intercooler diesel engine in two outputs versions.
The 2841 models develop 302kW and 1,961Nm between 1,400 and 1,800rpm. The high-powered 2845 truck tractor produces 331kW and 2,157Nm between 1,050 and 1,400rpm.
Both engines are mated to a ZF 16-speed Traxon automated manual transmission, with optional manual override. This forms part of fuel-saving mechanisms alongside a switch from a variable nozzle type turbocharger to a 13kg lighter but conventional turbo. The standard Eco mode also aids frugality. More convenient access to the engine for service and maintenance activities has been applied.
A redesign of the rear suspension results in a 20% weight reduction, as well as being equipped with a variable hydraulic pump that contributes to saving fuel. Safety systems include a radar and an image-based pre-collision system with audio and visual warnings if there's risk of a crash. It also offers brake control support to avoid or reduce a collision.
Lane departure warning with an image-based sensor issues a warning buzzer and dashboard displays to alert the driver if there's deviation. Staggering warning also alerts the driver if the truck starts weaving over the road. If ignored, the pre-collision system prepares to intervene.
A driver monitor camera checks the driver’s posture, face direction, and the state of the eyelids to detect insufficient driver focus, sounding a buzzer and a warning message if fatigue is detected. Adaptive cruise control automatically maintains an appropriate vehicle-to-vehicle distance between 35km/h and 90km/h.
All models have engine retarders as standard, while the freight carrier and TT models have ZF intarders for additional brake assistance. Safety restraint systems include a driver's side airbag, ABS brakes and side affect beams in the doors.
A new Hino-Connect fleet management system is installed as a standard fitment, in a joint venture with a local vehicle tracking company. The telematics system provides positional data for tracking and recovery, distance travelled, performance data including fuel consumption, oil and water temperatures and speed.
The system also reports faults directly to Hino SA and the dealer concerned, who will know what is wrong before getting to the vehicle, thereby enabling quicker reaction time to get the vehicle back on the road.
“We at Hino Motors in Japan have aimed to enhance safety through the adoption of active driver support systems and preventive safety systems, as well as improving driver comfort with a much quieter cab, and improved ride comfort,” says Koyo Goto, chief engineer for the 700 Series.
In SA the new Hino 700 Series is covered by a 24-month warranty irrespective of distance covered. Service intervals are every 15,000km/250 hours for the tipper and 30,000km for the other models, though these may change depending on operating conditions.
TRUCKING
New Hino 700 Series makes a big leap
First major exterior enhancements in 14 years focus on safety and lower running costs
