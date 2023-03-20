Fuso Canter celebrates 60 years of nimble service

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
The model that first debuted in SA in the 1980s is now sold in over 70 countries worldwide
The first generation Canter light-duty truck entered the market in March 1963 as the T720 cab-over type model. Boasting a design that provides a wide field of view and easy operability, the Canter pandered to individuals who sought a sturdy but nimble horse. It was also acclaimed for its excellent driving performance and economy.
It was also suitable when the-then new Metropolitan Expressway opened in Japan in 1964 which enabled high-speed transportation of cargo.
The Canter has evolved through many eras, from the postwar reconstruction period, the rapid economic growth that brought long-distance and high-speed transportation, to the changes of the 21st century that pushed ecological issues and carbon neutral transportation to the forefront with the e-Canter — an all electric model designed for last-mile deliveries.
Now, knock-down production is carried out in 12 overseas markets, including Indonesia and Taiwan, while sales of the Canter have expanded into Africa, Central and South America, and the Middle East. They are exported to more than 60 countries around the world.
“2023 is indeed an extraordinary year for us as we celebrate a significant trucking milestone, one that is firmly entrenched in our rich global history,” says Michael Dietz, president & CEO Daimler Truck Southern Africa.
“Since its first market entrant in the early 1980s, the Canter has played an integral part in our FUSO Trucks brand success story in SA and has deservingly earned its status among customers and drivers alike as the “light gallop” in the light-duty segment.”
The next 60 years of Canter are exciting and worth looking forward to, as we cast our eyes towards adapting to the rapid shift in the commercial vehicles industry of electrification and connectivity,” concluded Dietz.
