Life / Motoring

Trucking News

Fuso Canter celebrates 60 years of nimble service

The model that first debuted in SA in the 1980s is now sold in over 70 countries worldwide

20 March 2023 - 18:18 Motor News Reporter
The first generation cab-over Canter T720 light-duty truck from 1963. Picture: SUPPLIED
The first generation cab-over Canter T720 light-duty truck from 1963. Picture: SUPPLIED

The first generation Canter light-duty truck entered the market in March 1963 as the T720 cab-over type model. Boasting a design that provides a wide field of view and easy operability, the Canter pandered to individuals who sought a sturdy but nimble horse. It was also acclaimed for its excellent driving performance and economy.

It was also suitable when the-then new Metropolitan Expressway opened in Japan in 1964 which enabled high-speed transportation of cargo. 

The Canter has evolved through many eras, from the postwar reconstruction period, the rapid economic growth that brought long-distance and high-speed transportation, to the changes of the 21st century that pushed ecological issues and carbon neutral transportation to the forefront with the e-Canter — an all electric model designed for last-mile deliveries.

Now, knock-down production is carried out in 12 overseas markets, including Indonesia and Taiwan, while sales of the Canter have expanded into Africa, Central and South America, and the Middle East. They are exported to more than 60 countries around the world.

“2023 is indeed an extraordinary year for us as we celebrate a significant trucking milestone, one that is firmly entrenched in our rich global history,” says Michael Dietz, president & CEO Daimler Truck Southern Africa.

Sixty years of service and development have resulted with the all-electric e-Canter from 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sixty years of service and development have resulted with the all-electric e-Canter from 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Since its first market entrant in the early 1980s, the Canter has played an integral part in our FUSO Trucks brand success story in SA and has deservingly earned its status among customers and drivers alike as the “light gallop” in the light-duty segment.”

The next 60 years of Canter are exciting and worth looking forward to, as we cast our eyes towards adapting to the rapid shift in the commercial vehicles industry of electrification and connectivity,” concluded Dietz.

Electric truck takes to SA roads in Scania and Shoprite pilot

The zero-emission truck has averaged a 250km range since being put into service recently
Life
3 weeks ago

SA truck sector benefits from rail woes

Ctrack says road freight accounts for around 84% of transport in SA, spurred by a decline in rail
Life
3 weeks ago

Development continues on Mercedes-Benz hydrogen trucks

The company has a dual-track strategy of both battery-electric and hydrogen-based drives by 2039.
Life
5 months ago

Swiss autonomous trucks get green light to drive on US roads

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has approved the purpose-built EV
Life
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Is collagen really the silver bullet for ageing?
Life
2.
Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Fuso Canter celebrates 60 years of nimble service
Life / Motoring
4.
Calls for stricter rules on self-driving cars in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
New focus on design and technology
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Mercedes cars and Daimler trucks to split in December

Life / Motoring

Drop-side deal for Fuso Canter truck

Life / Motoring

Logistics giant DB Schenker shows keen interest in electric Fuso

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.