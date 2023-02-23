Electric truck takes to SA roads in Scania and Shoprite pilot

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
In an industry-first trial, Shoprite recently acquired a heavy-duty Scania electric truck which it is piloting in SA.
This will be followed by a further introduction of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to customers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The Scania BEV requires no fossil fuels to power it and emits no carbon dioxide.
The refrigerated truck can hold about 16 pallets, is equipped with nine batteries and has solar panels fitted to the roof. A fully electric cooling system is also powered by the vehicle’s battery packs.
Scania claims a range of up to 350km on a single charge and the Shoprite-branded truck, used for local deliveries, has averaged about 250km since being put into service at the end of last year. It is recharged using renewable energy generated by Shoprite’s existing solar installations.
In another first, the truck’s special “glow in the dark” signage makes it more visible when travelling at night. When exposed to bright (day) light, the signage can absorb and store particles. This stored energy is again emitted when it is dark, resulting in a glow.
Electric trucks hold the potential to reinvigorate SA’s transport industry, says Scania. Not only do they provide the solution to the damage fossil fuels are inflicting on the environment, but they also present a substantial opportunity for transport operators to benefit from less volatile energy costs and increased efficiencies.
“Electrification marks a new era for the transport industry,” explains Mark Templeton, Sustainability Manager, Scania Southern Africa. “Scania has passed a number of milestones on our electrification road map and we are confident we can offer our customers a credible alternative to ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.”
For customers who require charging infrastructure, Scania has selected a local BEV charging company with already established technical expertise.
“As the market evolves, we plan to offer an integrated charging solution built about the national energy mix,” adds Templeton. “To drive the shift to sustainable transport solutions, we are working with like-minded customers who have the same ambition and commitment as we do, to create a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment,” says Templeton.
Andrew Havinga, Shoprite’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, says: “As Africa’s largest grocery retailer, the Shoprite Group places significant focus on reducing its environmental impact across its operations. One of the ways we’re doing this is by increasing the energy efficiency of our truck fleet. The acquisition of this, one of the world’s most advanced electric trucks, which we will charge using our existing renewable energy infrastructure, is another major move in this direction."
The addition of the new electric truck forms part of the group’s ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain. It recently acquired more than 100 of the most fuel-efficient Euro 5 compliant trucks in Southern Africa and more than 1,041 of its trailers are fitted with solar panels which enable the refrigeration and tailgate lift to continue to run on solar power even when the truck is switched off.
TRUCKING
Electric truck takes to SA roads in Scania and Shoprite pilot
The zero-emission truck has averaged a 250km range since being put into service
